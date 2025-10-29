How to Watch Breeders' Cup 2025: Start Time, Post Times Schedule, TV Channels, & More

The 2025 Breeders' Cup weekend is nearly upon us.

There are 14 races across Friday and Saturday in Del Mar, and the post times for all the races have officially been set.

Here's what to know about when and where to watch all of the Breeders' Cup action this weekend.

Where To Watch the 2025 Breeders' Cup

Coverage of the 2025 Breeders' Cup will begin Friday afternoon, October 31st, over at FanDuel TV with live continuous coverage throughout the day. USA Network and Peacock will also cover the events starting around 4 p.m. ET.

On Saturday, November 1st, FanDuel TV kicks off their coverage in the early afternoon and will continue until the conclusion of the final race. Viewers can also tune into USA Network, Peacock and NBC throughout the day for updates.

2025 Breeders' Cup Post Times

Friday, October 31st

Post Time Race 5:45 p.m. Juvenile Turf Sprint 6:25 p.m. Juvenile Fillies 7:05 p.m. Juvenile Fillies Turf 7:45 p.m. Juvenile 8:25 p.m. Juvenile Turf

Saturday, November 1st

Post Time Race 3:00 p.m. Filly & Mare Sprint 3:41 p.m. Turf Sprint 4:21 p.m. Sprint 5:01 p.m. Distaff 5:41 p.m. Turf 6:25 p.m. Classic 7:05 p.m. Mile View Full Table ChevronDown

Where To Bet On the 2025 Breeders' Cup

New to FanDuel Racing? Place your first bet up to $500 on any race at any track and get it back in Racing Bonus if it doesn’t win! Valid in participating states. See here for full terms and conditions.

Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for more horse racing betting opportunities? Head over to FanDuel Racing to see all of today’s horse racing odds.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!