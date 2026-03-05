3 Best NBA Player Prop Bets for Thursday 3/5/26

The beauty of the NBA is you will never be short on prop-betting options for a given slate.

NBA Player Props for Today

Utah Jazz at Washington Wizards

Tonight's tank-off between the Utah Jazz and Washington Wizards may not be great basketball, but it should be entertaining as the game holds a massive total (242.5) and tight spread (WAS -2.5).

It's a good spot for rookie Tre Johnson to hit multiple threes.

The Jazz are the NBA's best matchup for threes as they're permitting a league-high 45.6% three-point attempt rate. They're allowing the second-most made threes per night to shooting guards (3.7) on the season.

While Johnson isn't always a high-volume three-point shooter, the matchup should help, and he can take advantage of whatever looks he gets. Prior to a recent cold stretch, Johnson came into February shooting 39.3% from deep.

Johnson has hit at least two triples in two of three games against other teams in the top three for highest three-point attempt rate allowed. I like him to sink at least two threes against Utah.

Brooklyn Nets at Miami Heat

Michael Porter Jr. is having a great season for the Brooklyn Nets, but I'm backing him to go under 22.5 points tonight versus the Miami Heat.

Miami has been tough on small forwards. Over the past 15 games, the Heat are surrendering the fourth-fewest points per game to SFs (20.7).

The Heat have also been great on defense overall, ranking sixth in defensive rating in that 15-game split, which can help somewhat offset Miami being a big pace-up matchup for Brooklyn.

MPJ hasn't scored the ball as well on the road (22.9 PPG) as he has at home (25.4). He's also slowed a bit over the second half, producing only 19.8 points per game since the All-Star break -- compared to 25.0 points per night before the break.

In a tough matchup and slowing lately in the scoring department, Porter to go under 22.5 points is my favorite prop of the slate.

Chicago Bulls at Phoenix Suns

In his first game off the shelf last time out, Devin Booker logged 31 minutes -- nearly a full workload -- and that bodes well for his chances of torching the Chicago Bulls.

Chicago is 22nd in defensive rating over the last 15 games while playing at the second-fastest pace in that time. The Bulls have had a lot of trouble versus two-guards, giving up the fourth-most points per game to SGs over that 15-game span (23.7).

Booker is averaging 24.7 points per game for the season, including 25.2 points per night at home.

In Booker's first game back, he scored only 17 points in those 31 minutes, but he had an uncharacteristically bad shooting night -- 6 for 19 overall, including 2 of 10 on twos. He's making 51.3% of his two-pointers this campaign.

I'm banking on the big minutes, a bounce back in the efficiency department and a lovely matchup with the Bulls to help Booker net at least 25 points.

