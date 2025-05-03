FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Horse Racing

Kentucky Derby 2025 Expert Horse Racing Analysis for Today

numberFire Racing
numberFire Racing

Kentucky Derby 2025 Expert Horse Racing Analysis for Today

Check out our FanDuel TV racing analysts break down the Kentucky Derby happening today, May 3rd!

You can bet on which horse will win the Kentucky Derby at FanDuel Racing and FanDuel Sportsbook. Stay updated on the Kentucky Derby odds and contenders as we approach the Run for the Roses!

Kentucky Derby 2025 Analysis

Check out our expert analysis from FanDuel TV:

As always, check the program for scratches and changes, monitor the weather, and keep an eye on the track conditions.

We also reference Equibase Speed Figure when needed for selected races in order to inform how fast a horse has been running in each of its races after adjusting for track, distance, and conditions.

Kentucky Derby Odds

This is the field for the 2025 Kentucky Derby, including the post positions and odds for each runner.

Post
Horse
Odds
Jockey
Trainer
1Citizen Bull20-1Martin GarciaBob Baffert
2Neoequos30-1Luis SaezSaffie Joseph Jr.
3Final Gambit30-1Luan MachadoBrad Cox
SCRRodriguezSCRMike SmithBob Baffert
5American Promise30-1Nik JuarezWayne Lukas
6Admire Daytona (JPN)30-1Christophe LemaireYukihioro Kato
7Luxor Cafe15-1Joao MoreiraNoriyuki Hori

New to FanDuel Racing? Place your first bet up to $500 and get it back in Racing Bonus if it doesn’t win! Valid in participating states. See here for full terms and conditions. Head over to FanDuel Racing to see all of today’s horse racing odds.

Looking for more horse racing betting opportunities? Head over to FanDuel Racing to see all of today’s horse racing odds.

