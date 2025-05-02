Kentucky Oaks Expert Horse Racing Picks and Analysis for 5/2/25

Check out our FanDuel TV racing analysts break down the Kentucky Oaks happening today, May 2nd!

You can also bet on which horse will win the Kentucky Derby, happening tomorrow, at FanDuel Racing and FanDuel Sportsbook. Stay updated on the Kentucky Derby odds and contenders as we approach the Run for the Roses!

But first, let's cover our expert picks for the Kentucky Oaks.

Kentucky Oaks Expert Picks

Check out our expert picks and analysis from FanDuel TV:

As always, check the program for scratches and changes, monitor the weather, and keep an eye on the track conditions.

We also reference Equibase Speed Figure when needed for selected races in order to inform how fast a horse has been running in each of its races after adjusting for track, distance, and conditions.

Kentucky Oaks Odds

This is the field for the 2025 Kentucky Oaks, including the post positions and official morning-line odds for each runner.

Post Horse Odds 1 Early On 30-1 2 Simply Joking 10-1 3 Fondly 30-1 4 Drexel Hill 30-1 5 Quickick 30-1 6 Ballerina d'Oro 10-1 7 La Cara 6-1 View Full Table ChevronDown

