How to Watch the Kentucky Derby Today: Post Time and Where to Watch

There will be 19 horses at the post for the 151st Kentucky Derby, and millions of onlookers waiting to see which will win the Run of the Roses.

With so much anticipation around just two minutes of action, knowing the Derby Day schedule is crucial to ensure you don't miss a moment of the action.

Here's a guide to the time and channels to catch the 151st Kentucky Derby.

2025 Kentucky Derby Schedule

The 151st Kentucky Derby will take place on Saturday, May 3, 2025 at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky.

The official post time for the Kentucky Derby is 6:57 p.m. ET. The Kentucky Derby is the 12th out of the 14 races happening on Derby Day.

How to Watch the 2025 Kentucky Derby

Here is the full list of Derby Day coverage, according to the official Kentucky Derby website. All Eastern Time.

FanDuel TV will begin live coverage at 10:30 a.m.

will begin live coverage at 10:30 a.m. NBC and USA Network will air coverage from 2:30 to 7:30 p.m.

will air coverage from 2:30 to 7:30 p.m. Streaming is available on the NBC Sports app, NBCSports.com, and Peacock

FanDuel TV Kentucky Derby Coverage

FanDuel TV will once again deliver around-the-clock coverage with premier betting options, live FanDuel TV broadcasts, exclusive events, and expert commentary from some of racing’s most trusted voices.

