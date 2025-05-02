Best Kentucky Derby Bets According to ChatGPT

Every year in Louisville, Kentucky, the world of horse racing tunes in to watch the Kentucky Derby. Whether you’re attending live or watching the most exciting two minutes in sports on TV, the Kentucky Derby is huge. The iconic race started in 1875, and since then, the event has brought in the best jockeys, trainers, and thoroughbreds from all over the world. As the world of horse racing descends on Churchill Downs, so does plenty of wagering.

Even though the Kentucky Derby itself is 150 years old, your betting methods don’t have to be! We’re betting in the modern world now, and with the technological advancement at our fingertips, we used ChatGPT to analyze contenders, odds, and trends so even the most green sportsbook bettor can join in on the party.

The methods behind this experiment are simple. We asked ChatGPT to pick the winners for a variety of bet types and then analyzed the results. Here’s what we found so you don’t have to go into Derby day blind.

Understanding Horse Racing Bet Types

If you’re new to horse racing or are simply just interested in placing a wager or two on the Kentucky Derby, here are a few different types of bets to familiarize yourself with.

Win – Pick the winner.

– Pick the winner. Place – First or second.

– First or second. Show – Top 3 finish.

– Top 3 finish. Exacta – First 2 in exact order.

– First 2 in exact order. Trifecta – Top 3 in order.

– Top 3 in order. Superfecta – Top 4 in order.

– Top 4 in order. Super High Five – Top 5 in order.

Best Win Bet: Journalism

Recently, at the Santa Anita Derby, Journalism took home the $500,000 prize. With this big win, Journalism confirmed its place as a favorite in this year’s upcoming Kentucky Derby. After the race, trainer Michael McCarthy also said to reporters that he was going to “give the 3-year-old colt a couple of easy days before resuming training at the end of the week.”

ChatGPT is also a fan of this pick as the algorithm notes the horse's consistency, good odds at 3-1, and, of course, his high performance in prep races.

Journalism is a horse that is determined.

Best Place Bet: Sovereignty

If Journalism isn’t the pick for you, a strong contender this year is Sovereignty. Sovereignty was a powerful contender at the recent Florida Derby, and although the colt didn’t win the big race, there is still plenty of excitement with excellent futures to wager.

Sovereignty is a smart pick to put your money on. He’s a strong finisher with some good odds at 8-1.

If you’re deciding between two horses and are unsure who to put your money on, Sovereignty is a low risk for bettors on the fence.

Best Show Bet: Sandman

At the Arkansas Derby, Sandman delivered a standout performance that hasn’t gone unnoticed. Trained by Mark Case and jockeyed by Jose Ortiz, he launched a powerful, four-wide move on the final turn, overtaking the leaders and pulling away to win by 2 1⁄2 lengths over Publisher, with Coal Battle finishing third.

What makes Sandman really stand out is the horse's reliability. Sandman has no problem consistently hitting the board, so be on the lookout for this horse at Churchill Downs.

Why is Sandman appealing for the Kentucky Derby? He offers a low-risk bet and can net bettors a decent win if he can sneak into the top 3.

Best Exacta: Journalism over Sovereignty

Emerging as the favorite, Journalism is a safe choice. According to our AI predictions, Journalism is “consistent performance and strong pedigree make him a top contender.​ But Sovereignty is resilient, and his late-running style could be advantageous if the race pace is swift.”

You’re betting on a fast start and a strong finish. Journalism leads, Sovereignty closes.

Trifecta & Superfecta: Add Sandman & Burnham Square

The trifecta bet is predicting which horse will finish first, second, and third. We’re predicting the trifecta to be: Journalism > Sovereignty > Sandman.

Why? Here’s our explanation:

Journalism: His front-running capability and strong track record position him well for a leading finish.​

His front-running capability and strong track record position him well for a leading finish.​ Sovereignty: His ability to close strongly in the final furlongs makes him a threat, especially if the early pace is fast.​

His ability to close strongly in the final furlongs makes him a threat, especially if the early pace is fast.​ Sandman: His recent victory in the Arkansas Derby indicates peak form and the ability to compete at this level.

For bettors looking to make the Superfecta, add Burnham Square.

FanDuel Tip: Consider boxing this ticket to increase your odds.

Longshot Bet – Super High Five

Coming straight from the Japanese horse racing circuit is Luxor Café. This contender has been a rising star from the Asian racing program and is scheduled to make quite the appearance for the first time at this year’s Kentucky Derby. The Kentucky-bred colt dominated at the Tokyo Racecourse and tops Japan's road to the Kentucky Derby with a whopping 70 points.

Luxor Café is a wildcard with real potential.

With Journalism, Sovereignty, and Sandman making up the trifecta, adding Tiztastic, and Luxor Café to your bet to make up the super high five are all solid picks.

How ChatGPT Made These Kentucky Derby Picks

To generate these bet recommendations, ChatGPT analyzed a wide range of publicly available information from leading horse racing sources. This included:

Recent prep race results: Performance data from key races like the Santa Anita Derby, Arkansas Derby, and Florida Derby.

Performance data from key races like the Santa Anita Derby, Arkansas Derby, and Florida Derby. Morning-line odds: Early odds set by race officials to gauge projected popularity and perceived strength of each contender.

Early odds set by race officials to gauge projected popularity and perceived strength of each contender. Historical trends: Patterns from past Kentucky Derbies, such as how often favorites win, and how international contenders perform.

Patterns from past Kentucky Derbies, such as how often favorites win, and how international contenders perform. Running styles and race dynamics: A look at which horses prefer to set the pace, close late, or stalk from mid-pack—used to build multi-horse bets like exactas and superfectas.

A look at which horses prefer to set the pace, close late, or stalk from mid-pack—used to build multi-horse bets like exactas and superfectas. AI Pattern Recognition: Using natural language processing, ChatGPT synthesized this data to detect consistent patterns and potential overlays—horses who may outperform their listed odds.

While these picks aren’t guaranteed winners, they’re designed to reflect data-driven logic that balances form, value, and betting strategy. Use them as a tool, just like past performances or track conditions, to help build your Kentucky Derby tickets.

Final Thoughts

When it comes to wagering on horse races, there are few events as exciting as the Kentucky Derby. The top four horses are going to be a thrilling watch, with even the super high five looking solid this year.

Journalism is an incredible racer with consistent speed and strong wins under his belt already.

Sovereignty is a strong contender with a closing power and tons of grit coming off a strong second place in the Florida Derby.

Sandman is an adaptable horse and Arkansas Derby winner with a powerful finish.

Tiztastic is a dynamic competitor with great stamina and a good choice for the top four horse wins

Luxor Café is coming in from the Japanese circuit with international success and offers great value for a top-five pick.

We think ChatGPT’s picks this year are pretty solid options, especially if you’re new to wagering on horse racing and are looking for some quick knowledge at a glance.

