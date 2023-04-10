Horse Racing Best Bets for Wednesday 10/4/23

According to numberFire Racing's projections, these are the best bets to make today at FanDuel Racing.

#4 Twenty Four Karat - Belterra Park, R4 (1:35 PM EST)

Twenty Four Karat catches the eye getting class relief and looks sure to be thereabouts. Ohio Lady has a jockey up with a great record here and could well emerge as best of the rest. Twilight Beauty merits respect as well after opening her account last time.

#8 Gala Brand - Belmont At The Big A, R5 (3:10 PM EST)

Gala Brand is unbeaten in two starts and showed a good turn of foot from off a steady pace to win the Grade 3 With Anticipation last time. He should put up another good effort and is hard to oppose in this Grade 2. Camila T scored by a wide margin on debut and appeals most of the rest. Memorialize was successful at the second time of asking and can play a part for minor money.

#7 Big Treat - Mountaineer Park, R2 (7:25 PM EST)

Big Treat arrives here in a very good vein of form and can take advantage of the return to claiming company. Mandy Green can outrun her odds getting class relief and is up there on the shortlist too. Maoilin makes up the three.

