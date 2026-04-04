Hurricanes vs Islanders NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 4

On Saturday in the NHL, the Carolina Hurricanes are up against the New York Islanders.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Hurricanes vs Islanders Game Info

Carolina Hurricanes (48-21-6) vs. New York Islanders (42-30-5)

Date: Saturday, April 4, 2026

Saturday, April 4, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Lenovo Center -- Raleigh, North Carolina

Lenovo Center -- Raleigh, North Carolina Coverage: ESPN+

Hurricanes vs Islanders Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Hurricanes (-255) Islanders (+205) 6.5 Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Islanders Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Hurricanes win (69%)

Hurricanes vs Islanders Puck Line

The Islanders are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Hurricanes. The Islanders are -118 to cover the spread, and the Hurricanes are -104.

Hurricanes vs Islanders Over/Under

Hurricanes versus Islanders, on April 4, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being +100 and the under -122.

Hurricanes vs Islanders Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Hurricanes vs. Islanders reveal Carolina as the favorite (-255) and New York as the underdog (+205) on the road.

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