NHL
Hurricanes vs Islanders NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 4
On Saturday in the NHL, the Carolina Hurricanes are up against the New York Islanders.
Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Hurricanes vs Islanders Game Info
- Carolina Hurricanes (48-21-6) vs. New York Islanders (42-30-5)
- Date: Saturday, April 4, 2026
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Lenovo Center -- Raleigh, North Carolina
- Coverage: ESPN+
Hurricanes vs Islanders Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Hurricanes (-255)
|Islanders (+205)
|6.5
|Hurricanes (-1.5)
Hurricanes vs Islanders Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Hurricanes win (69%)
Hurricanes vs Islanders Puck Line
- The Islanders are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Hurricanes. The Islanders are -118 to cover the spread, and the Hurricanes are -104.
Hurricanes vs Islanders Over/Under
- Hurricanes versus Islanders, on April 4, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being +100 and the under -122.
Hurricanes vs Islanders Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Hurricanes vs. Islanders reveal Carolina as the favorite (-255) and New York as the underdog (+205) on the road.