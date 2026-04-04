NHL
Sharks vs Predators NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 4
The San Jose Sharks versus the Nashville Predators is on the NHL schedule for Saturday.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Sharks vs Predators Game Info
- San Jose Sharks (36-31-7) vs. Nashville Predators (35-31-9)
- Date: Saturday, April 4, 2026
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Venue: SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California
- Coverage: ESPN+
Sharks vs Predators Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Sharks (-118)
|Predators (-102)
|6.5
|Sharks (-1.5)
Sharks vs Predators Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Sharks win (51%)
Sharks vs Predators Puck Line
- The Predators are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Predators are -250 to cover the spread, and the Sharks are +194.
Sharks vs Predators Over/Under
- Sharks versus Predators on April 4 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over -105 and the under -115.
Sharks vs Predators Moneyline
- The Sharks vs Predators moneyline has San Jose as a -118 favorite, while Nashville is a -102 underdog on the road.