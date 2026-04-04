NHL
Kraken vs Blackhawks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 4
The NHL slate on Saturday includes the Seattle Kraken taking on the Chicago Blackhawks.
Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Kraken vs Blackhawks Game Info
- Seattle Kraken (32-31-11) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (27-35-14)
- Date: Saturday, April 4, 2026
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington
- Coverage: ESPN+
Kraken vs Blackhawks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Kraken (-176)
|Blackhawks (+146)
|5.5
|Kraken (-1.5)
Kraken vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Kraken win (68%)
Kraken vs Blackhawks Puck Line
- The Blackhawks are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Kraken. The Blackhawks are -172 to cover the spread, and the Kraken are +140.
Kraken vs Blackhawks Over/Under
- The over/under for the Kraken versus Blackhawks matchup on April 4 has been set at 5.5, with -140 odds on the over and +114 odds on the under.
Kraken vs Blackhawks Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Kraken-Blackhawks, Seattle is the favorite at -176, and Chicago is +146 playing on the road.