Kraken vs Blackhawks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 4

The NHL slate on Saturday includes the Seattle Kraken taking on the Chicago Blackhawks.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Kraken vs Blackhawks Game Info

Seattle Kraken (32-31-11) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (27-35-14)

Date: Saturday, April 4, 2026

Saturday, April 4, 2026 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: ESPN+

Kraken vs Blackhawks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Kraken (-176) Blackhawks (+146) 5.5 Kraken (-1.5)

Kraken vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Kraken win (68%)

Kraken vs Blackhawks Puck Line

The Blackhawks are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Kraken. The Blackhawks are -172 to cover the spread, and the Kraken are +140.

Kraken vs Blackhawks Over/Under

The over/under for the Kraken versus Blackhawks matchup on April 4 has been set at 5.5, with -140 odds on the over and +114 odds on the under.

Kraken vs Blackhawks Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Kraken-Blackhawks, Seattle is the favorite at -176, and Chicago is +146 playing on the road.

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