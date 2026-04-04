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NHL

Oilers vs Golden Knights NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 4

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Oilers vs Golden Knights NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 4

Saturday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Edmonton Oilers.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Golden Knights vs Oilers Game Info

  • Vegas Golden Knights (34-26-16) vs. Edmonton Oilers (39-28-9)
  • Date: Saturday, April 4, 2026
  • Time: 10 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Golden Knights vs Oilers Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Golden Knights (-111)Oilers (-108)6.5Oilers (-1.5)

Golden Knights vs Oilers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Oilers win (58.7%)

Golden Knights vs Oilers Puck Line

  • The Oilers are 1.5-goal favorites against the Golden Knights. The Oilers are +210 to cover the spread, while the Golden Knights are -265 to cover as a 1.5-goal underdog.

Golden Knights vs Oilers Over/Under

  • The over/under for the Golden Knights versus Oilers game on April 4 has been set at 6.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Golden Knights vs Oilers Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Oilers-Golden Knights, Edmonton is the underdog at -108, and Vegas is -111 playing on the road.

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