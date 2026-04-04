NHL
Ducks vs Flames NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 4
The Saturday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Anaheim Ducks and the Calgary Flames.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Ducks vs Flames Game Info
- Anaheim Ducks (41-30-5) vs. Calgary Flames (31-36-8)
- Date: Saturday, April 4, 2026
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Honda Center -- Anaheim, California
- Coverage: ESPN+
Ducks vs Flames Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Ducks (-154)
|Flames (+128)
|6.5
|Ducks (-1.5)
Ducks vs Flames Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Flames win (51.8%)
Ducks vs Flames Puck Line
- The Flames are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Flames are -192 to cover the spread, and the Ducks are +154.
Ducks vs Flames Over/Under
- The over/under for the Ducks versus Flames matchup on April 4 has been set at 6.5, with -124 odds on the over and +102 odds on the under.
Ducks vs Flames Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Ducks vs. Flames reveal Anaheim as the favorite (-154) and Calgary as the underdog (+128) on the road.