Horse Racing Best Bets for Tuesday 10/10/23

#4 Bert Bert Bert - Finger Lakes, R3 (2:13 PM EST)

Bert Bert Bert gets significant class relief and can resume winning ways in this weak contest. Interstate looks to have been found a very competitive spot and is also likely to be on the premises. What's My Category has been running well of late and also makes the short-list. Bet Now at FanDuel

#4 Executive Chairman - Fort Erie, R5 (2:52 PM EST)

Executive Chairman ran well on dirt debut last time and can take this allowance contest for a barn with a good record here. Bait N Switch is turned out quickly but may have to settle for second in his hat-trick bid, whilst Spirit Belle can quickly return to form. Bet Now at FanDuel

#5 Dream Warrior - Presque Isle Downs, R3 (3:54 PM EST)

Dream Warrior has done little wrong to date and could be hard to peg back as she attempts to follow up from last time. La Panda comes here in good form and can emerge best of the remainder. Lady Yellen can outrun her odds and make the places again. Bet Now at FanDuel

