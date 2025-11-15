St. John's vs William & Mary College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 15

The St. John's Red Storm (1-1) play the William & Mary Tribe (2-1) on November 15, 2025. The matchup airs on truTV.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

St. John's vs. William & Mary Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, November 15, 2025

Saturday, November 15, 2025 Game time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET TV channel: truTV

truTV Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Arena: Carnesecca Arena

St. John's vs. William & Mary Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: St. John's win (93%)

If you plan to place a wager on St. John's-William & Mary contest (in which St. John's is a 28.5-point favorite and the over/under has been set at 177.5 points), below are some betting trends and insights for Saturday's game.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

St. John's vs. William & Mary: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

St. John's won 22 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 14 times.

William & Mary covered 12 times in 29 matchups with a spread last season.

The Red Storm covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than away games last year. They covered 10 times in 18 games when playing at home, and they covered six times in 10 games when playing on the road.

Against the spread, the Tribe were better at home (6-6-0) than away (5-10-0) last season.

St. John's vs. William & Mary: Moneyline Betting Stats

St. John's won 90.3% of the games last season in which it was favored on the moneyline (28-3).

The Red Storm won all three games they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -10000 or shorter.

Last season, William & Mary was the underdog 13 times and won four, or 30.8%, of those games.

The Tribe were not a bigger underdog last season than the +3000 moneyline set for this game.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives St. John's a 99.0% chance to win.

St. John's vs. William & Mary Head-to-Head Comparison

St. John's was 65th in the nation in points scored (78.5 per game) and 27th in points conceded (65.8) last season.

Last season, St. John's was eighth-best in college basketball in rebounds (36.9 per game) and 182nd in rebounds conceded (31.2).

St. John's was 53rd in college basketball in assists (15.7 per game) last year.

In terms of turnovers, St. John's was 98th in the country in committing them (10.3 per game) last year. It was 17th-best in forcing them (14.2 per game).

William & Mary averaged 77.7 points per game (78th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while surrendering 76.4 points per contest (301st-ranked).

William & Mary grabbed 30.9 rebounds per game (239th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing 33.0 rebounds per contest (290th-ranked).

With 16.5 assists per game, William & Mary ranked 24th-best in college basketball in the category.

Last year William & Mary averaged 12.2 turnovers per game (277th-ranked in college basketball) and forced 12.1 turnovers per contest (100th-ranked).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!