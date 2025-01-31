Holy Bull Stakes Expert Horse Racing Picks and Analysis for Saturday 2/1/25

FanDuel TV racing analysts break down the Holy Bull Stakes at Gulfstream Park on Saturday, February 1st.

Holy Bull Stakes Expert Picks

Check out our expert picks and analysis from FanDuel TV:

As always, check the program for scratches and changes, monitor the weather, and keep an eye on the track conditions.

We also reference Equibase Speed Figure when needed for selected races in order to inform how fast a horse has been running in each of its races after adjusting for track, distance, and conditions.

Holy Bull Stakes Odds

This is the official field for the 2025 Holy Bull Stakes, including post positions, trainers, jockeys, and official morning-line odds for each entrant.

Post Horse Trainer Jockey ML Odds 1 Kinetic Control Dale Romans Junior Alvarado 15-1 2 Ferocious Gustavo Delgado Javier Castellano 9-5 3 Tappan Street Brad Cox Luis Saez 3-1 4 Guns Loaded Jose D’Angelo Irad Ortiz, Jr. 5-2 5 He’s Not Joking Josie Carroll John Velazquez 15-1 6 Burning Glory Bill Mott Tyler Gaffalione 8-1 7 Burnham Square Ian Wilkes Edgard Zayas 5-1

