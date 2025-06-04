Hill Road: Belmont Stakes Odds, History and Predictions

The 2025 Belmont Stakes is nearly here, and a field of 8 three-year-old horses is set.

Hill Road is a new entry into the 2025 Triple Crown but has some positive momentum in lower races. Let's take a look at the Hill Road race history and morning-line odds ahead of the 2025 Belmont Stakes.

Get ready to bet on the Belmont Stakes winner with FanDuel Racing. Stay updated on the latest Belmont odds as we approach The Test of the Champion!

New FanDuel Racing users are included in the excitement with a chance to get your first win wager on a single horse in any race at any track up to $500 back if you lose!

Hill Road Belmont Odds and Post Position

Hill Road's Belmont morning line odds are 10-1.

Post Horse Jockey Trainer Odds 1 Hill Road Irad Ortiz Jr. Chad Brown 10-1 2 Sovereignty Junior Alvarado William I. Mott 2-1 3 Rodriguez Mike Smith Bob Baffert 6-1 4 Uncaged Luis Saez Todd Pletcher 30-1 5 Crudo John Velazquez Todd Pletcher 15-1 6 Baeza Flavien Prat John Shirreffs 4-1 7 Journalism Umberto Rispoli Michael McCarthy 8-5 View Full Table ChevronDown

Hill Road Horse Trainer and Jockey

Trainer Chad Brown has plenty of experience on the Triple Crown. The five-time Eclipse Outstanding Trainer award recipient has two career wins at Preakness as well as a 2nd and a 3rd at Belmont.

Jockey Irad Ortiz, Jr. has won Belmont twice and placed 2nd another three times, including last year aboard Mindframe. Ortiz has ranked 1st in wins every year dating back to 2017.

Hill Road Race History

Though inexperienced, Hill Road has flashed some upside in recent starts. They won the Peter Pan Stakes (Gr. 3) and have registered 98+ Speed Scores in two of the last three races.

Speed Scores via Equibase.

Date Track Race Finish Equibase Speed Score 5/10/2025 Belmont At The Big A Peter Pan Stakes (Gr. 3) 1 99 3/8/2025 Tampa Bay Lambholm South Tampa Bay Derby (Gr. 3) 3 88 11/1/2024 Del Mar FanDuel Breeders' Cup Juvenile Presented by Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance (Gr. 1) 3 98 9/15/2024 Curragh Goffs Vincent OBrien National Stakes (Gr. 1) 7 N/A 8/8/2024 Leopardstown Maiden Weight For Age 1 N/A

Hill Road Belmont Prediction and Pick

Hill Road is certainly a longshot, but are some things to like here. They figure to be fresh with just two races in the calendar year, and recent Speed Scores are right in line with some of Belmont's top contenders.

Though Hill Road faces an uphill battle winning Belmont, the infrastructure is there. Considering Chad Brown and Irad Ortiz's track records, Hill Road may be worth a look at 10-1.

Check out FanDuel TV’s Dubbs Anderson and Caleb Keller break down Hill Road and the Belmont Stakes below.

New to FanDuel Racing? Place your first bet up to $500 and get it back in Racing Bonus if it doesn’t win! Valid in participating states. See here for full terms and conditions. Head over to FanDuel Racing to see all of today’s horse racing odds.

Looking for more horse racing betting opportunities? Head over to FanDuel Racing to see all of today’s horse racing odds.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com.

Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

21+ and reside in AR, AZ, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, ID, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA (permitted parishes only), MD, MA, MI, MN, MT, NH, NM, NY, ND, OH, OR, PA, RI, SD, VA, WA, WV, or WY. Offer valid on first real-money wager of $0.10 or more. Verified FD Racing account required. Bonus issued in non-withdrawable Racing site credit that expires 7 days after issuance. Max refund $500. Restrictions apply. See terms at racing.fanduel.com. Offer not available in D.C., KS, NC, NJ, TN, or VT.