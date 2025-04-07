Hideki Matsuyama Augusta History, Recent Results, and Stats Entering the 2025 Masters

The 2025 Masters tournament is drawing near, meaning another green jacket is on the line at Augusta National.

The Masters field features many of the world's top golfers -- as well as past champions.

Here at FanDuel Research, we'll take a look at a few of the top players -- including their Masters betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, their past history at Augusta National, and their current season stats ahead of the year's first major.

Hideki Matsuyama 2025 Masters Betting Odds

Matsuyama's odds to win the Masters are set at +2800, via FanDuel Sportsbook, as of April 7th.

That ranks tied for ninth and suggests an implied probability of 3.5%.

Hideki Matsuyama Augusta National Results and Masters History

Here is how Matsuyama has fared at Augusta National in his career.

Year Finish 2024 T38 2023 T16 2022 T14 2021 1 2020 T13 2019 T32 2018 19 View Full Table ChevronDown

Matsuyama won the Masters in 2021 with two rounds in the 60s.

Overall, he has made 12 of 13 cuts at Augusta National in his career and has been under par in 24 of 50 career rounds for a scoring average of 71.72.

Hideki Matsuyama Recent Results

Since the start of 2025, Matsuyama has started hot and then has trailed off, especially as his putter has gone cold.

Here are his finishes since January.

End Date Tournament Tour Finish 4/6/25 Valero Texas Open PGA CUT 3/16/25 THE PLAYERS Championship PGA CUT 3/9/25 Arnold Palmer Invitational PGA T22 2/16/25 The Genesis Invitational PGA T13 2/9/25 WM Phoenix Open PGA T25 2/2/25 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am PGA T48 1/25/25 Farmers Insurance Open PGA T32 View Full Table ChevronDown

Hideki Matsuyama 2025 Key Stats

Here are Matsuyama's stats and ranks among some of the most key stats ahead of the 2025 Masters, as of April 7th.

Stat Value Rank SG: Total 1.21 13th SG: Tee-to-Green 1.12 11th SG: Off-the-Tee 0.07 95th SG: Approach the Green 0.43 34th SG: Around-the-Green 0.63 3rd SG: Putting 0.09 82nd Driving Distance 299.7 94th View Full Table ChevronDown

Get a No Sweat Token to use on a “First Round Leader” wager on the 2025 Masters Golf Tournament! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

For all golf betting odds and Masters betting odds, head over to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.