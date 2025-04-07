Heat vs. 76ers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 7

Heat vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Monday, April 7, 2025

Monday, April 7, 2025 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida Coverage: FDSSUN and NBCS-PH

The Philadelphia 76ers (23-55) visit the Miami Heat (35-43) after losing six straight road games. The Heat are double-digit favorites by 13.5 points in the contest, which starts at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday, April 7, 2025. The matchup has an over/under of 213.5.

Heat vs. 76ers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Heat -13.5 213.5 -1000 +660

Heat vs. 76ers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Heat win (72%)

Heat vs. 76ers Betting Trends

The Heat have registered a 37-38-3 record against the spread this season.

The 76ers have 27 wins against the spread in 78 games this year.

Heat games have gone over the total 40 times this season.

76ers games this year have gone over the total in 45 of 78 opportunities (57.7%).

Against the spread, Miami has fared better when playing at home, covering 21 times in 39 home games, and 16 times in 39 road games.

The Heat have hit the over on the over/under in 23 of 39 home games (59%), compared to 17 of 39 road games (43.6%).

Philadelphia has performed better against the spread on the road (15-24-0) than at home (12-27-0) this year.

In terms of the over/under, 76ers games have finished over 21 of 39 times at home (53.8%), and 24 of 39 on the road (61.5%).

Heat Leaders

Bam Adebayo is averaging 18 points, 9.6 boards and 4.3 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Tyler Herro's numbers on the season are 23.9 points, 5.2 boards and 5.6 assists per contest, shooting 46.9% from the floor and 37.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.3 made 3-pointers (eighth in league).

Andrew Wiggins is averaging 18.2 points, 2.6 assists and 4.4 boards.

Kel'el Ware is averaging 9 points, 7.2 rebounds and 0.9 assists.

Davion Mitchell is averaging 7.8 points, 2.2 rebounds and 4.8 assists.

76ers Leaders

Quentin Grimes averages 14.4 points, 4.1 boards and 2.9 assists. He is also sinking 47.7% of his shots from the floor and 39.6% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 triples per game.

The 76ers are receiving 8.5 points, 1.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game from Jared Butler.

The 76ers get 7.3 points per game from Ricky Council IV, plus 2.8 boards and 1.3 assists.

The 76ers are getting 10.1 points, 3.4 boards and 1.6 assists per game from Justin Edwards.

The 76ers are receiving 5 points, 3.9 boards and 0.5 assists per game from Adem Bona.

