Hawks vs. Knicks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 5

Hawks vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Saturday, April 5, 2025

Saturday, April 5, 2025 Time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET Venue: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: FDSSE and MSG

Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks (36-40) are 3.5-point underdogs against Karl-Anthony Towns and the New York Knicks (48-28) Saturday, April 5, 2025 at State Farm Arena. The game tips off at 3 p.m. ET on FDSSE and MSG. The matchup's over/under is set at 236.5.

Hawks vs. Knicks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Knicks -3.5 236.5 -164 +138

Hawks vs. Knicks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Knicks win (59.6%)

Hawks vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The Knicks are 36-39-1 against the spread this season.

The Hawks are 38-38-0 against the spread this season.

Games involving the Knicks have hit the over 41 times this season.

Hawks games this season have hit the over on 45 of 76 set point totals (59.2%).

In home games, New York has a better record against the spread (19-18-1) compared to its ATS record in road games (17-21-0).

The Knicks have hit the over on the total in a higher percentage of games at home (57.9%) than games on the road (50%).

Atlanta's winning percentage against the spread at home is .459 (17-20-0). Away, it is .538 (21-18-0).

Looking at the over/under, Hawks games have gone over 23 of 37 times at home (62.2%), and 22 of 39 away (56.4%).

Knicks Leaders

Towns averages 24.3 points, 12.8 boards and 3.1 assists, shooting 52.1% from the floor and 42.4% from beyond the arc (eighth in NBA), with 2 made 3-pointers per game.

Josh Hart averages 13.8 points, 9.5 boards and 5.8 assists, shooting 52.9% from the field and 33.2% from downtown, with 1.1 made treys per contest.

Mikal Bridges is averaging 17.8 points, 3.7 assists and 3.2 boards.

OG Anunoby averages 17.8 points, 4.8 boards and 2.2 assists, shooting 47.4% from the field and 37.1% from downtown, with 2.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Miles McBride is averaging 9.4 points, 2.5 boards and 2.9 assists.

Hawks Leaders

Young averages 24.1 points for the Hawks, plus 3.2 rebounds and 11.6 assists.

The Hawks are receiving 14.2 points, 5.9 boards and 4.3 assists per game from Dyson Daniels.

The Hawks get 13.1 points per game from Onyeka Okongwu, plus 8.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists.

Per game, Zaccharie Risacher gives the Hawks 12.3 points, 3.7 boards and 1.2 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Per game, Caris LeVert gives the Hawks 11.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists, plus 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks.

