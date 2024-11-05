Hawks vs. Knicks NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 6

Hawks vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 6, 2024

Wednesday, November 6, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: MSG and FDSSE

The Atlanta Hawks (3-5) are underdogs (by 7 points) to stop a three-game home losing streak when they host the New York Knicks (3-3) on Wednesday, November 6, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under set at 225.5 points.

Hawks vs. Knicks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Knicks -7 -110 -110 225.5 -110 -110 -290 +235

Hawks vs. Knicks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Knicks win (57.6%)

Hawks vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The Knicks have registered a 3-3-0 record against the spread this season.

The Hawks have one win against the spread in eight games this season.

This season, three of the Knicks' games have gone over the point total out of eight chances.

Hawks games this season have gone over the total in seven of eight opportunities (87.5%).

Knicks Leaders

Karl-Anthony Towns averages 21.3 points, 12.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists, shooting 52.3% from the field and 57.9% from downtown (fifth in league), with 1.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jalen Brunson averages 26 points, 2.5 rebounds and 6 assists, shooting 46.3% from the floor and 50% from downtown, with 2.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Josh Hart's numbers on the season are 13.8 points, 9 rebounds and 4.2 assists per contest, shooting 53.6% from the field and 26.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1 made treys.

Mikal Bridges is averaging 17.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists.

OG Anunoby averages 14.3 points, 4 boards and 2.3 assists, shooting 47.8% from the floor and 44.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Hawks Leaders

Per game, Trae Young gets the Hawks 23.9 points, 4.4 boards and 11 assists. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Jalen Johnson averages 18.4 points, 10 rebounds and 5.1 assists. He is also draining 43.2% of his shots from the floor and 22.9% from 3-point range, with 1 treys per game.

Clint Capela averages 8.9 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1 assists. He is sinking 68.9% of his shots from the floor (fourth in league).

Dyson Daniels' numbers on the season are 12.5 points, 4 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest. He is draining 52.5% of his shots from the field and 34.8% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.3 triples.

Onyeka Okongwu averages 13.3 points, 6 boards and 1.3 assists. He is sinking 61.2% of his shots from the floor (10th in league).

