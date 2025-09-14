Guardians vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 14

Odds updated as of 8:17 p.m.

In MLB action on Sunday, the Cleveland Guardians face the Chicago White Sox.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Guardians vs White Sox Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (76-71) vs. Chicago White Sox (57-91)

Date: Sunday, September 14, 2025

Sunday, September 14, 2025 Time: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: CLEG and CHSN

Guardians vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CLE: (-162) | CHW: (+136)

CLE: (-162) | CHW: (+136) Spread: CLE: -1.5 (+134) | CHW: +1.5 (-162)

CLE: -1.5 (+134) | CHW: +1.5 (-162) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (+102) | Under: (-124)

Guardians vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Slade Cecconi (Guardians) - 6-6, 4.45 ERA vs Yoendrys Gomez (White Sox) - 3-2, 5.05 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Guardians will send Slade Cecconi (6-6) to the mound, while Yoendrys Gomez (3-2) will take the ball for the White Sox. When Cecconi starts, his team is 12-7-0 against the spread this season. Cecconi's team is 5-3 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. When Gomez starts, the White Sox have gone 5-1-0 against the spread. The White Sox are 4-2 in Gomez's six starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Guardians vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Guardians win (55.6%)

Guardians vs White Sox Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Guardians-White Sox, Cleveland is the favorite at -162, and Chicago is +136 playing on the road.

Guardians vs White Sox Spread

The White Sox are +1.5 on the spread (-162 to cover), and Cleveland is +134 to cover the runline.

The Guardians-White Sox game on Sept. 14 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at +102 and the under at -124.

Guardians vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Guardians have been victorious in 38, or 63.3%, of the 60 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Cleveland has come away with a win eight times in nine chances when named as a favorite of at least -162 on the moneyline.

The Guardians and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 63 of their 144 opportunities.

The Guardians are 77-67-0 against the spread in their 144 games that had a posted line this season.

The White Sox have been the underdog on the moneyline 140 total times this season. They've finished 53-87 in those games.

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +136 or longer, Chicago has a 27-58 record (winning just 31.8% of its games).

The White Sox have played in 143 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 67 times (67-68-8).

The White Sox have an 82-61-0 record against the spread this season (covering 57.3% of the time).

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland in OBP (.356) and total hits (152) this season. He's batting .283 batting average while slugging .504.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he is 18th in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage, and 16th in slugging.

Steven Kwan has hit 10 homers this season while driving in 48 runs. He's batting .275 this season and slugging .378 with an on-base percentage of .334.

His batting average is 30th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 61st, and his slugging percentage 126th.

Kyle Manzardo is batting .239 with a .472 slugging percentage and 67 RBI this year.

Angel Martinez has 11 home runs, 42 RBI and a batting average of .226 this season.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas has racked up an on-base percentage of .314, a team-best for the White Sox. He's batting .231 and slugging .399.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 131st, his on-base percentage is 106th, and he is 103rd in slugging.

Andrew Benintendi is hitting .246 with 16 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 37 walks. He's slugging .435 with an on-base percentage of .309.

Lenyn Sosa has totaled 124 hits with a .432 slugging percentage, both team-best numbers for the White Sox.

Chase Meidroth is batting .269 with 15 doubles, four home runs and 43 walks.

Guardians vs White Sox Head to Head

9/12/2025: 4-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/10/2025: 6-4 CHW (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-4 CHW (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/9/2025: 3-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

3-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/8/2025: 9-5 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

9-5 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 7/13/2025: 6-5 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

6-5 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/12/2025: 6-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/11/2025: 5-4 CHW (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

5-4 CHW (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/11/2025: 4-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/10/2025: 6-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

6-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 4/9/2025: 3-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

