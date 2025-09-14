Guardians vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 14
Odds updated as of 8:17 p.m.
In MLB action on Sunday, the Cleveland Guardians face the Chicago White Sox.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Guardians vs White Sox Game Info
- Cleveland Guardians (76-71) vs. Chicago White Sox (57-91)
- Date: Sunday, September 14, 2025
- Time: 1:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio
- Coverage: CLEG and CHSN
Guardians vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: CLE: (-162) | CHW: (+136)
- Spread: CLE: -1.5 (+134) | CHW: +1.5 (-162)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (+102) | Under: (-124)
Guardians vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Slade Cecconi (Guardians) - 6-6, 4.45 ERA vs Yoendrys Gomez (White Sox) - 3-2, 5.05 ERA
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Guardians will send Slade Cecconi (6-6) to the mound, while Yoendrys Gomez (3-2) will take the ball for the White Sox. When Cecconi starts, his team is 12-7-0 against the spread this season. Cecconi's team is 5-3 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. When Gomez starts, the White Sox have gone 5-1-0 against the spread. The White Sox are 4-2 in Gomez's six starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.
Guardians vs White Sox Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Guardians win (55.6%)
Guardians vs White Sox Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Guardians-White Sox, Cleveland is the favorite at -162, and Chicago is +136 playing on the road.
Guardians vs White Sox Spread
- The White Sox are +1.5 on the spread (-162 to cover), and Cleveland is +134 to cover the runline.
Guardians vs White Sox Over/Under
- The Guardians-White Sox game on Sept. 14 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at +102 and the under at -124.
Bet on Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox on FanDuel today!
Guardians vs White Sox Betting Trends
- The Guardians have been victorious in 38, or 63.3%, of the 60 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.
- This season Cleveland has come away with a win eight times in nine chances when named as a favorite of at least -162 on the moneyline.
- The Guardians and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 63 of their 144 opportunities.
- The Guardians are 77-67-0 against the spread in their 144 games that had a posted line this season.
- The White Sox have been the underdog on the moneyline 140 total times this season. They've finished 53-87 in those games.
- In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +136 or longer, Chicago has a 27-58 record (winning just 31.8% of its games).
- The White Sox have played in 143 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 67 times (67-68-8).
- The White Sox have an 82-61-0 record against the spread this season (covering 57.3% of the time).
Guardians Player Leaders
- Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland in OBP (.356) and total hits (152) this season. He's batting .283 batting average while slugging .504.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, he is 18th in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage, and 16th in slugging.
- Steven Kwan has hit 10 homers this season while driving in 48 runs. He's batting .275 this season and slugging .378 with an on-base percentage of .334.
- His batting average is 30th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 61st, and his slugging percentage 126th.
- Kyle Manzardo is batting .239 with a .472 slugging percentage and 67 RBI this year.
- Angel Martinez has 11 home runs, 42 RBI and a batting average of .226 this season.
White Sox Player Leaders
- Miguel Vargas has racked up an on-base percentage of .314, a team-best for the White Sox. He's batting .231 and slugging .399.
- Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 131st, his on-base percentage is 106th, and he is 103rd in slugging.
- Andrew Benintendi is hitting .246 with 16 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 37 walks. He's slugging .435 with an on-base percentage of .309.
- Lenyn Sosa has totaled 124 hits with a .432 slugging percentage, both team-best numbers for the White Sox.
- Chase Meidroth is batting .269 with 15 doubles, four home runs and 43 walks.
Guardians vs White Sox Head to Head
- 9/12/2025: 4-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 8/10/2025: 6-4 CHW (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
- 8/9/2025: 3-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)
- 8/8/2025: 9-5 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)
- 7/13/2025: 6-5 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 7/12/2025: 6-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 7/11/2025: 5-4 CHW (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 7/11/2025: 4-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 4/10/2025: 6-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)
- 4/9/2025: 3-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!