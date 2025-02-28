Gotham Stakes Expert Horse Racing Picks and Analysis for Saturday 3/1/25
FanDuel TV racing analysts break down the Gotham Stakes on Saturday, March 1st.
Head over to FanDuel Racing to place your wagers! Place your first bet up to $500 on any race at any track & get it back in Racing Bonus if it doesn’t win! Check out all the details on this $500 No Sweat First Bet offer.
Gotham Stakes Expert Picks
Check out our expert picks and analysis from FanDuel TV:
As always, check the program for scratches and changes, monitor the weather, and keep an eye on the track conditions.
We also reference Equibase Speed Figure when needed for selected races in order to inform how fast a horse has been running in each of its races after adjusting for track, distance, and conditions.
Gotham Stakes Odds
These are the horses entered in the 2025 edition of the Gotham Stakes, along with their trainers, jockeys, post positions, and morning-line odds.
Post
Horse
Trainer
Jockey
ML
|1
|Scorching
|John Charalambous
|Eric Cancel
|10-1
|2
|Normandy Coast
|Eddie Kenneally
|Ben Curtis
|15-1
|3
|Calling Card
|Mike Maker
|Kendrick Carmouche
|6-1
|4
|Sacrosanct
|Brad Cox
|Manuel Franco
|3-1
|5
|Sand Devil
|Linda Rice
|Jose Lezcano
|9-5
|6
|Pagode
|Paulo Lobo
|Luan Machado
|30-1
|7
|Flood Zone
|Brad Cox
|Reylu Gutierrez
|12-1
Check out our full contender review at FanDuel Research.
Looking for more horse racing betting opportunities? Head over to FanDuel Racing to see all of today’s horse racing odds.
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!