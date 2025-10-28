Geno Smith Fantasy Football Week 9: Stats and Projections vs. Jaguars

In Week 9 (Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET), quarterback Geno Smith and the Las Vegas Raiders will play the Jacksonville Jaguars, who have the 27th-ranked pass defense in the NFL (245.7 yards conceded per game).

For more details on Smith, if you're thinking about him for your DFS lineup, read this piece before his upcoming game versus the Jaguars.

Thinking about playing Smith this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Geno Smith Week 9 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Game Date: November 2, 2025

November 2, 2025 Game Time: 4:05 p.m.

4:05 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 13.6

13.6 Projected Passing Yards: 220.70

220.70 Projected Passing TDs: 1.18

1.18 Projected Rushing Yards: 12.17

12.17 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.11

Projections provided by numberFire

Smith Fantasy Performance

With 74.0 fantasy points in 2025 (10.6 per game), Smith is the 29th-ranked player at the QB position and 62nd among all players.

Through his last three games, Smith has connected on 52-of-75 passes for 469 yards, with one passing touchdown and three interceptions, resulting in 17.4 total fantasy points (5.8 per game). With his legs, he's added six rushing yards on nine attempts.

Smith has tallied 53.3 fantasy points (10.7 per game) in his last five games, as he's amassed 875 yards on 85-of-125 passing, with six touchdowns and six picks. As a runner, he's tacked on 42 rushing yards on 15 carries.

The highlight of Smith's fantasy season came against the Washington Commanders in Week 3, when he racked up 26.1 fantasy points with 289 passing yards, three TDs, and zero picks. With his legs, he added five rushing yards on two carries (2.5 YPC) .

From a fantasy perspective, Geno Smith disappointed his fantasy managers against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 7, when he managed only 2.8 fantasy points -- 10-of-16 (62.5%), 67 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs. It was his worst fantasy effort of the year.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Jaguars Defensive Performance

Jacksonville has allowed two players to record over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Jaguars have given up at least one passing TD to eight opposing QBs this season.

Jacksonville has allowed four players to pass for two or more TDs in a game this season.

The Jaguars have allowed three or more passing TDs to just one opposing QB this year.

Jacksonville has allowed three players to pick up over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Jaguars have given up a TD reception by 13 players this season.

Just one player has hauled in more than one TD pass against Jacksonville this season.

The Jaguars' defense has not allowed a player to put up over 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Jacksonville has given up at least one rushing touchdown to three players this year.

The Jaguars have given up at least two rushing TDs to only one player this season.

Want more data and analysis on Geno Smith? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.