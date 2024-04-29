Forever Young: Kentucky Derby Horse Odds, History and Prediction

The 150th Kentucky Derby is nearly here, and the field of 20 three-year-old horses is set.

On the Road to the Kentucky Derby, Forever Young accrued 100 qualifying points to tie for sixth.

Forever Young Kentucky Derby Odds and Post Position

Forever Young's Kentucky Derby morning line odds are 10-1 (+1000), tied for 4th in the field.

Forever Young drew post position 11.

Post Horse Trainer Jockey ML Odds 1 Dornoch Danny Gargan Luis Saez 20-1 2 Sierra Leone Chad Brown Tyler Gaffalione 3-1 3 Mystik Dan Kenny McPeek Brian Hernandez 20-1 4 Catching Freedom Brad Cox Flavien Prat 8-1 5 Catalytic Saffie Joseph, Jr. Jose Ortiz 30-1 6 Just Steel D. Wayne Lukas Keith Asmussen 20-1 7 Honor Marie Whit Beckman Ben Curtis 20-1 View Full Table

Forever Young Horse Trainer and Jockey

Decorated Japanese trainer Yoshito Yahagi scored two Breeders' Cup wins in 2021: Loves Only You (Filly & Mare Turf winner) and Marche Lorraine (Distaff winner). Contrail also won the 2020 Japanese Triple Crown.

Jockey Ryusei Sakai was to ride Continuar at last year's Kentucky Derby before a scratch.

Forever Young Race History

Forever Young is undefeated in five races and has two wins since February.

Date Track Race Finish 3/30/2024 Meydan Racecourse UAE Derby Sponsored By Atlantis The Royal (Gr. 2) 1 2/24/2024 King Abdulaziz Racecourse Boutique Group Saudi Derby (Gr. 3) 1 12/13/2023 Kawasaki Zennippon Nisai Yushun 1 11/3/2023 Mombetsu JBC Nisai Yushun 1 10/14/2023 Kyoto Maiden 1

Forever Young Kentucky Derby Prediction, Pick, and Analysis

An undefeated record and 10-1 morning line odds certainly make Forever Young an intriguing addition to the Derby 150 field.

Unfortunately, post 11 has not been kind, historically, to hopefuls: a 2.4% win rate with no winner since 1988.

Watch FanDuel TV's Kyle Levy analyze Forever Young below:

