Senators vs Sharks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 15

The Ottawa Senators are among the NHL squads in action on Sunday, up against the San Jose Sharks.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Senators vs Sharks Game Info

Ottawa Senators (33-23-9) vs. San Jose Sharks (32-26-6)

Date: Sunday, March 15, 2026

Sunday, March 15, 2026 Time: 5 p.m. ET

5 p.m. ET Venue: Canadian Tire Centre -- Ottawa, Ontario

Canadian Tire Centre -- Ottawa, Ontario Coverage: ESPN+

Senators vs Sharks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Senators (-210) Sharks (+172) 6.5 Senators (-1.5)

Senators vs Sharks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Senators win (68.8%)

Senators vs Sharks Puck Line

The Senators are 1.5-goal favorites against the Sharks. The Senators are +104 to cover the spread, and the Sharks are -128.

Senators vs Sharks Over/Under

A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Senators-Sharks on March 15, with the over at -120 and the under at -102.

Senators vs Sharks Moneyline

San Jose is the underdog, +172 on the moneyline, while Ottawa is a -210 favorite at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!