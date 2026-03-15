Panthers vs Kraken NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 15

The Sunday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Florida Panthers and the Seattle Kraken.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Panthers vs Kraken Game Info

Florida Panthers (33-29-3) vs. Seattle Kraken (29-26-9)

Date: Sunday, March 15, 2026

Sunday, March 15, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: ESPN+

Panthers vs Kraken Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Panthers (-137) Kraken (+114) 6.5 Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers vs Kraken Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Kraken win (54.5%)

Panthers vs Kraken Puck Line

The Panthers are favored by 1.5 goals (+168 to cover). Seattle, the underdog, is -215.

Panthers vs Kraken Over/Under

The Panthers-Kraken matchup on March 15 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is +114 and the under is -140.

Panthers vs Kraken Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Kraken-Panthers, Seattle is the underdog at +114, and Florida is -137 playing on the road.

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