Wild vs Maple Leafs NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 15

The NHL schedule on Sunday includes the Minnesota Wild taking on the Toronto Maple Leafs.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Wild vs Maple Leafs Game Info

Minnesota Wild (38-17-12) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (28-27-12)

Date: Sunday, March 15, 2026

Sunday, March 15, 2026 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Grand Casino Arena -- Saint Paul, Minnesota

Grand Casino Arena -- Saint Paul, Minnesota Coverage: TNT

Wild vs Maple Leafs Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Wild (-265) Maple Leafs (+215) 6.5 Wild (-1.5)

Wild vs Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Wild win (63.9%)

Wild vs Maple Leafs Puck Line

The Maple Leafs are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Wild. The Maple Leafs are -115 to cover the spread, and the Wild are -105.

Wild vs Maple Leafs Over/Under

The over/under for Wild-Maple Leafs on March 15 is 6.5. The over is +108, and the under is -132.

Wild vs Maple Leafs Moneyline

Toronto is a +215 underdog on the moneyline, while Minnesota is a -265 favorite at home.

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