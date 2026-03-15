NHL
Wild vs Maple Leafs NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 15
The NHL schedule on Sunday includes the Minnesota Wild taking on the Toronto Maple Leafs.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Wild vs Maple Leafs Game Info
- Minnesota Wild (38-17-12) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (28-27-12)
- Date: Sunday, March 15, 2026
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Grand Casino Arena -- Saint Paul, Minnesota
- Coverage: TNT
Wild vs Maple Leafs Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Wild (-265)
|Maple Leafs (+215)
|6.5
|Wild (-1.5)
Wild vs Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Wild win (63.9%)
Wild vs Maple Leafs Puck Line
- The Maple Leafs are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Wild. The Maple Leafs are -115 to cover the spread, and the Wild are -105.
Wild vs Maple Leafs Over/Under
- The over/under for Wild-Maple Leafs on March 15 is 6.5. The over is +108, and the under is -132.
Wild vs Maple Leafs Moneyline
- Toronto is a +215 underdog on the moneyline, while Minnesota is a -265 favorite at home.