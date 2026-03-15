Yale vs Pennsylvania College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Ivy League Tournament Championship

The No. 1 seed Yale Bulldogs (24-5, 11-3 Ivy League) and the No. 3 Pennsylvania Quakers (17-11, 9-5 Ivy League) will meet to determine the Ivy League champion on Sunday at 12 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Yale vs. Pennsylvania Game Info and Odds

Game day: Sunday, March 15, 2026

Sunday, March 15, 2026 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Ithaca, New York

Ithaca, New York Arena: Newman Arena

Yale vs. Pennsylvania Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Yale win (73.8%)

Take a look at some betting insights for Yale (-9.5) versus Pennsylvania on Sunday. The total is set at 142.5 points for this game.

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Yale vs. Pennsylvania: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Yale has covered 12 times in 27 matchups with a spread this season.

Pennsylvania has compiled a 17-9-0 record against the spread this season.

As a 9.5-point underdog or more in 2025-26, Pennsylvania is 3-2 against the spread compared to the 3-7 ATS record Yale racks up as a 9.5-point favorite.

The Bulldogs have done a better job covering the spread on the road (5-7-0) than they have at home (4-6-0).

This season, the Quakers are 8-5-0 at home against the spread (.615 winning percentage). On the road, they are 9-3-0 ATS (.750).

Against the spread, in conference games, Yale is 7-8-0 this season.

Pennsylvania has 11 wins against the spread in 14 Ivy League games this year.

Yale vs. Pennsylvania: Moneyline Betting Stats

Yale has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 25 games this year and has walked away with the win 21 times (84%) in those games.

This season, the Bulldogs have been victorious 12 times in 14 chances when named as a favorite of at least -450 or better on the moneyline.

Pennsylvania has gone 5-10 in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 33.3% of those games).

The Quakers have played in five games as a moneyline underdog with odds of +340 or longer without a win.

Yale has an implied victory probability of 81.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Yale vs. Pennsylvania Head-to-Head Comparison

Yale averages 81.7 points per game (55th in college basketball) while allowing 70.4 per outing (83rd in college basketball). It has a +328 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 11.3 points per game.

Yale's leading scorer, Nick Townsend, is 189th in college basketball putting up 16.4 points per game.

Pennsylvania outscores opponents by 2.8 points per game (posting 75.7 points per game, 177th in college basketball, and giving up 72.9 per contest, 149th in college basketball) and has a +77 scoring differential.

Ethan Roberts' team-leading 16.9 points per game rank him 161st in the nation.

The Bulldogs come out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 4.4 boards. They are collecting 32.2 rebounds per game (166th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 27.8 per outing.

Townsend leads the Bulldogs with 7.4 rebounds per game (112th in college basketball play).

The 32.7 rebounds per game the Quakers accumulate rank 129th in the country. Their opponents record 32.5.

TJ Power tops the Quakers with 7.6 rebounds per game (101st in college basketball).

Yale ranks ninth in college basketball by averaging 109 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 140th in college basketball, allowing 93.9 points per 100 possessions.

The Quakers score 96.1 points per 100 possessions (215th in college basketball), while allowing 92.6 points per 100 possessions (104th in college basketball).

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