VCU vs Dayton College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for A-10 Tournament Championship

The A-10 champion will be named on Sunday when the No. 2 seed VCU Rams (26-7, 15-3 A-10) and the No. 4 Dayton Flyers (23-10, 12-6 A-10) meet at 1 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

VCU vs. Dayton Game Info and Odds

Game day: Sunday, March 15, 2026

Sunday, March 15, 2026 Game time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS

CBS Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Arena: PPG Paints Arena

VCU vs. Dayton Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: VCU win (65.6%)

Here's a look at some betting trends for VCU (-2.5) versus Dayton on Sunday. The total has been set at 140.5 points for this game.

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VCU vs. Dayton: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

VCU is 16-16-0 ATS this season.

Dayton has covered 14 times in 32 chances against the spread this season.

VCU (13-12) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 2.5 points or more this season (52%) than Dayton (6-4) does as a 2.5+-point underdog (60%).

The Rams have done a better job covering the spread on the road (6-4-0) than they have in home games (7-10-0).

The Flyers have performed better against the spread at home (8-9-0) than on the road (4-7-0) this season.

VCU's record against the spread in conference play is 8-11-0.

Dayton is 8-11-0 against the spread in A-10 games this season.

VCU vs. Dayton: Moneyline Betting Stats

VCU has come away with 21 wins in the 24 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

This year, the Rams have won 21 of 22 games when listed as at least -142 or better on the moneyline.

Dayton has been the moneyline underdog nine total times this season. Dayton has finished 4-5 in those games.

The Flyers are 4-5 (winning 44.4% of their games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +118 or longer.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that VCU has a 58.7% chance of pulling out a win.

VCU vs. Dayton Head-to-Head Comparison

VCU was 94th in the nation in points scored (76.9 per game) and eighth-best in points allowed (62.9) last year.

On the glass, VCU was 25th-best in the nation in rebounds (35.3 per game) last season. It was 65th in rebounds conceded (29.4 per game).

Last season VCU was ranked 77th in college basketball in assists with 15 per game.

VCU committed 10.9 turnovers per game last season and forced 12.9 per game, ranking 150th and 53rd, respectively, in the nation.

Dayton put up 75.4 points per game (134th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while giving up 70.8 points per contest (140th-ranked).

Dayton pulled down 30.9 boards per game (239th-ranked in college basketball). It ceded 30.1 rebounds per contest (104th-ranked).

Last season Dayton ranked 69th in college basketball in assists, delivering 15.2 per game.

With 10 turnovers per game, Dayton ranked 71st in the nation. It forced 11.1 turnovers per contest, which ranked 197th in college basketball.

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