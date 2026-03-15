Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - March 15

A matchup between No. 3 Michigan and No. 18 Purdue at 3:30 p.m. ET is one of the highlights of Sunday's slate, which features two games involving teams ranked in the AP Poll's Top 25. For picks and predictions for each matchup, keep reading.

Read through our odds breakdown for college basketball's action today.

Michigan vs. Purdue

Matchup: No. 18 Purdue Boilermakers vs. No. 3 Michigan Wolverines

No. 18 Purdue Boilermakers vs. No. 3 Michigan Wolverines Projected Winner: Michigan (65.69% win probability)

Michigan (65.69% win probability) Spread: Michigan (-5.5)

Michigan (-5.5) Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET Date: March 15

March 15 TV Channel: CBS

Bet on Michigan vs. Purdue with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

For more college basketball betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's college basketball home page.

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