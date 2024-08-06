menu item
NCAAF

2024 Florida Football Odds and Schedule

2024 Florida Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:47 AM

The Florida Gators sport a record of 1-1 in 2024. For the team's full results and schedule, keep scrolling.

Florida 2024 Schedule

Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
1Miami (FL)Aug. 31L 41-17Hurricanes (-2.5)54.5
2SamfordSept. 7W 45-7Gators (-38.5)55.5
3Texas A&MSept. 14-Aggies (-4.5)46.5
4@ Mississippi StateSept. 21---
6UCFOct. 5---
7@ TennesseeOct. 12---
8KentuckyOct. 19---
Florida Last Game

The Gators, in their last outing, beat the Samford Bulldogs 45-7. DJ Lagway threw for 456 yards, with three touchdowns and no interceptions on 18-of-25 passing (72.0%) for the Gators in that game versus the Bulldogs. On the ground, Montrell Johnson rushed for 67 yards on 15 carries (4.5 yards per carry) and two touchdowns, adding two receptions for nine yards. Eugene Wilson III led the receiving charge against the Bulldogs, hauling in six passes for 141 yards and one touchdown.

Florida Betting Insights

  • Florida has not played as the moneyline favorite so far this season.
  • The Gators are the moneyline favorite for the first time this season.

