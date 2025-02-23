Flames vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 23

The Calgary Flames are among the NHL teams in action on Sunday, versus the San Jose Sharks.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Flames vs Sharks Game Info

Calgary Flames (26-21-8) vs. San Jose Sharks (15-35-7)

Date: Sunday, February 23, 2025

Sunday, February 23, 2025 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta

Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta Coverage: ESPN+

Flames vs Sharks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Flames (-225) Sharks (+184) 5.5 Flames (-1.5)

Flames vs Sharks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Flames win (68.3%)

Flames vs Sharks Puck Line

The Flames are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Sharks. The Flames are +114 to cover the spread, while the Sharks are -140.

Flames vs Sharks Over/Under

A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Flames-Sharks on February 23, with the over at -140 and the under at +114.

Flames vs Sharks Moneyline

The Flames vs Sharks moneyline has Calgary as a -225 favorite, while San Jose is a +184 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!