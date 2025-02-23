NHL
Flames vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 23
The Calgary Flames are among the NHL teams in action on Sunday, versus the San Jose Sharks.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.
Flames vs Sharks Game Info
- Calgary Flames (26-21-8) vs. San Jose Sharks (15-35-7)
- Date: Sunday, February 23, 2025
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta
- Coverage: ESPN+
Flames vs Sharks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Flames (-225)
|Sharks (+184)
|5.5
|Flames (-1.5)
Flames vs Sharks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Flames win (68.3%)
Flames vs Sharks Puck Line
- The Flames are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Sharks. The Flames are +114 to cover the spread, while the Sharks are -140.
Flames vs Sharks Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Flames-Sharks on February 23, with the over at -140 and the under at +114.
Flames vs Sharks Moneyline
- The Flames vs Sharks moneyline has Calgary as a -225 favorite, while San Jose is a +184 underdog on the road.