Fantasy Football Start/Sit: Week 14

What's that?

You need a win in the final week of the regular season to make the fantasy playoffs?

Well, aren't you in luck!

It's Bye-pocolypse Pt. II, baby.

Yup -- in the most critical week of the fantasy football season, another six teams are on bye. That includes two of the top three offenses (Baltimore and Washington) by numberFire's schedule-adjusted metrics, as well as the Broncos, Texans, Colts, and Patriots -- (almost) all of whom have multiple fantasy-relevant names.

Not ideal!

But we're in this together, and at least this is shaping up to be a strong offensive slate. Just three of the week's 13 games have totals lower than 44 points on FanDuel Sportsbook, and our NFL projections peg 11 different quarterbacks for 17+ fantasy points. There's upside to be had at the top, and we just need to figure out where that's most likely to come from further down the rankings.

That's what this piece is here for. Below, I've sifted through every fantasy-relevant player and bucketed them into positional tiers based on start-worthiness. For specific start/sit advice between two players in the same tier, refer to our NFL projections, which come via numberFire.

These tiers are meant to reflect your typical 12-team, half-PPR scoring formats with only one starting quarterback -- though the general rankings can be loosely applied to most formats. Any player not listed can be assumed sit-worthy in most leagues.

Here's a quick breakdown of the tiers, followed by full position breakdowns:

Tier 1: Lineup Locks Players you aren't thinking twice about.

Tier 2: Solid Starts Players you start with confidence.

Tier 3: Flex Plays Players you can start but with less confidence.

Tier 4: Streamers Players that work in a pinch.

Tier 5: Sit if Possible Players you're only starting as a last resort.



All betting references refer to the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. All statistics via NFL Next Gen Stats and Pro Football Focus unless otherwise stated.

Fantasy Football Start or Sit: Week 14

Quarterback

Here are the FanDuel Research Week 14 Fantasy Football quarterback projections as well as each player's NFL DFS salary on FanDuel, followed the Week 14 quarterback tiers.

Player Matchup Fantasy Points DFS Salary Value paYD paTD ruYD Jalen Hurts vs. CAR 22.7 $9,200 2.47 210.5 1.4 42.85 Josh Allen @ LAR 22.6 $8,900 2.54 240.1 1.7 36.16 Joe Burrow @ DAL 21.5 $8,400 2.56 265.3 2.1 20.19 Sam Darnold vs. ATL 19.7 $7,600 2.59 256.4 1.9 18.95 Brock Purdy vs. CHI 18.8 $8,000 2.35 245.5 1.6 22.98 Jared Goff vs. GB 18.3 $8,200 2.23 272.0 1.8 6.55 Baker Mayfield vs. LV 18.0 $8,100 2.22 236.8 1.8 14.86 View Full Table ChevronDown

Tier 1 : Lineup Locks

Jalen Hurts (PHI) vs. CAR

Josh Allen (BUF) @ LAR

Joe Burrow (CIN) @ DAL

Tier 2 : Solid Starts

Sam Darnold (MIN) vs. ATL

Brock Purdy (SF) vs. CHI

Jared Goff (DET) vs. GB

Baker Mayfield (TB) vs. LV

Jordan Love (GB) @ DET

Russell Wilson (PIT) vs. CLE

Tua Tagovailoa (MIA) vs. NYJ

Tua's been on a heater since returning from his concussion, averaging 273.7 passing yards and 19.8 fantasy points across his last six games. The Jets aren't the best matchup on paper, but they're the seventh-worst adjusted pass defense since firing Robert Saleh and have allowed the eighth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks over the last eight weeks. At home, I'm firing Tua up as a mid-range QB1 in most formats.

Tier 3 : Flex Plays

Kyler Murray (ARI) vs. SEA

Patrick Mahomes (KC) vs. LAC

Caleb Williams (CHI) @ SF

Justin Herbert (LAC) @ KC

Derek Carr (NO) @ NYG

Jameis Winston (CLE) @ PIT

We can't expect Jameis to throw for 497 and 4 touchdowns again, but his 36-fantasy-point outing against Denver has to instill some confidence in him even on the road against a tough Steelers defense. Still, Pittsburgh has been better against the run than the pass, and they just let up 309 passing yards to Joe Burrow. And even if this isn't the best spot to trot Jameis out, the volume should still be there. In five games with Winston under center, the Browns have the third-highest pass rate in football.

Tier 4 : Streamers

Aidan O'Connell (LV) @ TB

Will Levis (TEN) vs. JAC

Cooper Rush (DAL) vs. CIN

Matthew Stafford (LAR) vs. BUF

Geno Smith (SEA) @ ARI

Smith hasn't been much of a fantasy asset since Seattle's Week 10 bye, finishing as the QB19 or worse in three straight games. The Seahawks are middle of the pack in PROE (pass rate over expectation) over that stretch after throwing at one of the highest rates in the league early in the year. Without that volume, it's hard to trust Geno as anything more than a streamer against an improving Cardinals secondary. Dating back to Week 6, Arizona ranks seventh in adjusted pass defense and have given up the second-fewest fantasy points to quarterbacks.

Tier 5 : Sit if Possible

Aaron Rodgers (NYJ) @ MIA

Bryce Young (CAR) @ PHI

Kirk Cousins (ATL) @ MIN

I like a revenge game as much as the next person, but it's hard to get there with Cousins this week. Kirk is coming off an absolutely dreadful 6.1-fantasy-point showing that saw him throw 4 interceptions, marking the seventh time in 12 games he's finished outside the top 20 quarterbacks. He's cleared 13 fantasy points just twice against teams not named the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and I'm personally terrified for him against numberFire's top adjusted defense -- one that blitzes more than any other team in football.

Running Back

Here are the FanDuel Research Week 14 Fantasy Football running back projections as well as each player's NFL DFS salary on FanDuel, followed the Week 14 running back tiers.

Player Matchup Fantasy Points Salary Value Adj Opps scrimYD totTD Saquon Barkley vs. CAR 20.1 $10,000 2.01 31.1 125.9 1.0 Alvin Kamara @ NYG 18.2 $9,200 1.98 32.0 117.2 0.7 Bijan Robinson @ MIN 17.1 $8,900 1.92 28.4 110.4 0.7 Chase Brown @ DAL 17.0 $7,800 2.18 26.9 105.7 0.8 Josh Jacobs @ DET 16.4 $8,100 2.02 27.7 108.4 0.8 De'Von Achane vs. NYJ 16.2 $8,700 1.86 24.5 96.9 0.8 Tony Pollard vs. JAC 15.3 $7,500 2.04 25.9 101.1 0.6 View Full Table ChevronDown

Tier 1 : Lineup Locks

Bijan Robinson (ATL) @ MIN

De'Von Achane (MIA) vs. NYJ

Saquon Barkley (PHI) vs. CAR

Alvin Kamara (NO) @ NYG

Chase Brown (CIN) @ DAL

Bucky Irving (TB) vs. LV

Tier 2 : Solid Starts

Breece Hall (NYJ) @ MIA

Kyren Williams (LAR) vs. BUF

Kenneth Walker III (SEA) @ ARI

Jahmyr Gibbs (DET) vs. GB

Aaron Jones (MIN) vs. ATL

Tony Pollard (TEN) vs. JAC

Josh Jacobs (GB) @ DET

James Cook (BUF) @ LAR

David Montgomery (DET) vs. GB

James Conner (ARI) vs. SEA

Tyrone Tracy Jr. (NYG) vs. NO

Rico Dowdle (DAL) vs. CIN

Dallas is dead-last in adjusted offense in four games with Cooper Rush under center, so this isn't exactly an offense you're itching to start in fantasy. But their quarterback change has forced them to rely on Dowdle more, and he's in a really nice spot against the Bengals. Cincy is a putrid 27th in adjusted run defense and has permitted the ninth-most RYOE (rushing yards over expectation) per attempt to running backs. Dowdle's seen 22.8 adjusted opportunities (carries plus 2x targets) per game with Rush under center, so there's more upside here than you'd think despite the otherwise-ugly offense.

Tier 3 : Flex Plays

D'Andre Swift (CHI) @ SF

Najee Harris (PIT) vs. CLE

Nick Chubb (CLE) @ PIT

Alexander Mattison (LV) @ TB

Rachaad White (TB) vs. LV

Jaylen Warren (PIT) vs. CLE

Chuba Hubbard (CAR) @ PHI

Isaac Guerendo (SF) vs. CHI

With Christian McCaffrey and Jordan Mason both on IR, rookie Isaac Guerendo enters Week 14 as the clear top rusher in San Francisco. Guerendo went for 17.7 fantasy points on 22 adjusted opportunities in the only game he saw more than 50% of snaps, and he turned 5 touches into 16 yards and a score in limited work last week. The fourth-round pick has the size to handle a full workload in this Shannahan run game, and this week's matchup isn't tough enough to shy away from him. The Bears are down to 22nd in adjusted run defense, and they just fired defensive-minded head coach Matt Eberflus. With so many teams on bye, it's going to be hard to keep Guerendo out of lineups.

Tier 4 : Streamers

Travis Etienne (JAC) @ TEN

Tank Bigsby (JAC) @ TEN

Jerome Ford (CLE) @ PIT

Tyjae Spears (TEN) vs. JAC

Zach Charbonnet (SEA) @ ARI

Isiah Pacheco (KC) vs. LAC

Pacheco will ascend up the running back ranks sooner or later, but I still don't feel great starting him in his second week off IR. He looked spry in his return to action last week, rushing for 44 yards on just 7 attempts. But the Chiefs limited him to just 32.8% of snaps, and they fed Kareem Hunt half of their red zone rush attempts. We can except his workload to increase as he revs back up, but it's anyone guess when that will be. Though the Chargers have been better against the pass than the run, it's still difficult to justify starting Pacheco given the volume question marks.

Tier 5 : Sit if Possible

Cam Akers (MIN) vs. ATL

Kimani Vidal (LAC) @ KC

Ray Davis (BUF) @ LAR

Kareem Hunt (KC) vs. LAC

Raheem Mostert (MIA) vs. NYJ

Jonathon Brooks (CAR) @ PHI

Tyler Allgeier (ATL) @ MIN

Gus Edwards (LAC) @ KC

Edwards put up just 3.8 fantasy points despite handling 53.3% of snaps in LA's first game without J.K. Dobbins, though he was awarded only 8 adjusted opportunities. But he's always been a volume-dependent fantasy option, and this week's matchup is as tough as it gets. Kansas City has the fifth-best run defense in football according to numberFire's metrics, and they've allowed the fewest fantasy points to opposing backs. Gus Bus is a pretty easy sit for me except in the most dire of circumstances.

Wide Receivers

Here are the FanDuel Research Week 14 Fantasy Football wide receiver projections as well as each player's NFL DFS salary on FanDuel, followed the Week 14 wide receiver tiers.

Player Matchup Fantasy Points Salary Value reREC reTGT scrimYD totTD Ja'Marr Chase @ DAL 15.3 $9,500 1.61 6.4 9.5 82.9 0.7 Justin Jefferson vs. ATL 15.2 $9,200 1.65 6.4 9.4 87.2 0.6 Amon-Ra St. Brown vs. GB 14.7 $8,900 1.65 6.5 9.1 80.3 0.6 Tee Higgins @ DAL 14.1 $7,700 1.83 5.9 9.3 78.3 0.6 Puka Nacua vs. BUF 13.9 $8,600 1.62 6.3 9.7 83.3 0.4 A.J. Brown vs. CAR 13.5 $9,300 1.45 5.5 8.3 79.0 0.5 Mike Evans vs. LV 13.2 $8,400 1.57 5.0 8.2 68.0 0.7 View Full Table ChevronDown

Tier 1 : Lineup Locks

Justin Jefferson (MIN) vs. ATL

Mike Evans (TB) vs. LV

Ja'Marr Chase (CIN) @ DAL

Amon-Ra St. Brown (DET) vs. GB

Tee Higgins (CIN) @ DAL

A.J. Brown (PHI) vs. CAR

Puka Nacua (LAR) vs. BUF

CeeDee Lamb (DAL) vs. CIN

Tyreek Hill (MIA) vs. NYJ

Drake London (ATL) @ MIN

Tier 2 : Solid Starts

Cooper Kupp (LAR) vs. BUF

George Pickens (PIT) vs. CLE

Garrett Wilson (NYJ) @ MIA

Ladd McConkey (LAC) @ KC

D.K. Metcalf (SEA) @ ARI

Jaxon Smith-Njigba (SEA) @ ARI

Jakobi Meyers (LV) @ TB

Jerry Jeudy (CLE) @ PIT

D.J. Moore (CHI) @ SF

After back-to-back 20-point games, Moore is back in the circle of trust for fantasy. He's seen at least 7 targets in four of the last five games and is coming off a 16-target outing on Thanksgiving. He's notably averaged 4 downfield targets (10+ yards) and 2 red zone targets in two games with Thomas Brown calling plays, so there's now added upside to accompany his always-steady target share. With San Francisco dipping to 24th in adjusted pass defense and allowing the 10th-highest target rate to wide receivers over their last four games, Moore is well-positioned to continue his hot stretch.

Tier 3 : Flex Plays

Jameson Williams (DET) vs. GB

Deebo Samuel (SF) vs. CHI

Malik Nabers (NYG) vs. NO

Jayden Reed (GB) @ DET

Brian Thomas Jr. (JAC) @ TEN

Marvin Harrison Jr. (ARI) vs. SEA

Davante Adams (NYJ) @ MIA

DeVonta Smith (PHI) vs. CAR

Darnell Mooney (ATL) @ MIN

Jauan Jennings (SF) vs. CHI

Khalil Shakir (BUF) @ LAR

Christian Watson (GB) @ DET

DeAndre Hopkins (KC) vs. LAC

Dontayvion Wicks (GB) @ DET

Elijah Moore (CLE) @ PIT

Calvin Ridley (TEN) vs. JAC

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (TEN) vs. JAC

Starting any pass-catcher attached to Will Levis with your fantasy season on the line is a tough ask, but Calvin Ridley and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine are in a really nice spot this week. The Jags are dead-last in adjusted pass defense on the season, and they've permitted the third-most fantasy points per target to opposing wide receivers. Ridley (25% target share; 47.6% air yard share) and NWI (19.6%; 30.3%) have been plenty busy in four games since Levis returned from injury, so I can get behind either as WR3s or flex options this week.

Tier 4 : Streamers

Amari Cooper (BUF) @ LAR

Keenan Allen (CHI) @ SF

Tyler Lockett (SEA) @ ARI

Jaylen Waddle (MIA) vs. NYJ

Jordan Addison (MIN) vs. ATL

Rome Odunze (CHI) @ SF

Quentin Johnston (LAC) @ KC

Xavier Worthy (KC) vs. LAC

Keon Coleman (BUF) @ LAR

Josh Palmer (LAC) @ KC

Demarcus Robinson (LAR) vs. BUF

Robinson should be good to go after departing Week 13 with a hand injury, and he makes for a sneaky receiver streamer against the Bills. Robinson's caught touchdowns in consecutive games, finishing as the WR36 and WR27 in fantasy. He won't command a monster target share with Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua around, but he's actually been more effective as LA's tertiary wide receiver over the last two seasons. And while Buffalo is ninth in adjusted pass defense, they're closer to league average in fantasy points per target allowed to wide receivers.

Tier 5 : Sit if Possible

Parker Washington (JAC) @ TEN

Ricky Pearsall (SF) vs. CHI

Adam Thielen (CAR) @ PHI

With Bryce Young looking suddenly competent, Thielen's been a legitimate fantasy option in two weeks since returning from injury. He caught 3 of 4 targets for 57 yards in Week 12 before exploding for 99 yards and a touchdown on 8 receptions last week. I'll buy back into this Carolina offense in the fantasy playoffs (gulp), but this week is the ultimate stay-away. The Eagles are second in adjusted pass defense since Week 3, during which they've allowed the fewest fantasy points and yards per route run to wide recievers.

Tight Ends

Here are the FanDuel Research Week 14 Fantasy Football tight end projections as well as each player's NFL DFS salary on FanDuel, followed the Week 14 tight end tiers.

Player Matchup Fantasy Points Salary Value reREC reTGT scrimYD totTD Brock Bowers @ TB 13.3 $8,000 1.66 6.4 9.7 75.9 0.4 George Kittle @ ARI 11.4 $7,500 1.52 4.8 6.8 64.9 0.4 Travis Kelce vs. LAC 10.7 $6,800 1.57 6.2 8.7 53.1 0.4 Trey McBride vs. SEA 10.6 $7,200 1.47 5.7 8.0 60.3 0.3 T.J. Hockenson vs. ATL 9.4 $6,300 1.49 4.8 6.8 50.0 0.3 Jonnu Smith vs. NYJ 9.0 $7,000 1.29 4.5 6.3 46.9 0.4 Cade Otton vs. LV 8.9 $5,600 1.59 4.8 6.7 46.6 0.3 View Full Table ChevronDown

Tier 1 : Lineup Locks

George Kittle (SF) @ ARI

Brock Bowers (LV) @ TB

Trey McBride (ARI) vs. SEA

David Njoku (CLE) @ PIT

Tier 2 : Solid Starts

Travis Kelce (KC) vs. LAC

Evan Engram (JAC) @ TEN

Cade Otton (TB) vs. LV

Jonnu Smith (MIA) vs. NYJ

T.J. Hockenson (MIN) vs. ATL

Sam LaPorta (DET) vs. GB

LaPorta is back in our good graces after a two-touchdown effort on Thanksgiving, and he could carry that feast into December against Green Bay this week. The Packers have given up the fourth-highest target rate and ninth-most fantasy points per target to tight ends this season, and LaPorta's usage has been trending up in recent weeks. In five healthy games since Week 8, LaPorta has a 21.4% target share and the highest red zone target share (40%) on the Lions.

Tier 3 : Flex Plays

Jake Ferguson (DAL) vs. CIN

Tucker Kraft (GB) @ DET

Juwan Johnson (NO) @ NYG

Pat Freiermuth (PIT) vs. CLE

Will Dissly (LAC) @ KC

Dissly saw only one pass come his way last week, but he still paced the Chargers' tight end room in route participation and had averaged 6.2 targets over his previous six games. With Ladd McConkey banged up, don't be surprised if Justin Herbert peppers Dissly with looks against a exploitable Chiefs secondary. KC is 30th in adjusted pass defense over the last five weeks, and they've bled production to tight ends all season. They've allowed a league-high 23.4% target rate and 2.12 yards per route run to the position.

Tier 4 : Streamers

Cole Kmet (CHI) @ SF

Noah Fant (SEA) vs. CHI

Foster Moreau (NO) @ NYG

Dawson Knox (BUF) @ LAR

Grant Calcaterra (PHI) vs. CAR

Hopefully you don't have to dig this deep, but I think you can do a lot worse than Calcaterra against the Panthers this week. Dallas Goedert didn't practice Wednesday after departing Week 13 early, so there's a good chance Calcaterra starts opposite a Carolina defense allowing the most fantasy points per target and third-most yards per route runs to opposing tight ends. With Goedert sidelined from Weeks 6-9, Calcaterra ranked third on the team in target share (16.5%) and averaged 40 receiving yards per game.

Tier 5 : Sit if Possible

Mike Gesicki (CIN) @ DAL

Kyle Pitts (ATL) @ MIN

I wrote Pitts up as one of the players you can drop after Week 13 on Tuesday, so you can guess how I feel about him against the Vikings this week. Pitts laid a goose egg for the second time this season last week, and he's now failed to crack two fantasy points in three of the last four games. He has a measly 9.4% target rate during that stretch, falling victim to what's been a downright putrid Atlanta passing attack. With Minnesota allowing the 10th-fewest fantasy points per target to tight ends, Kyle Pitts belongs closer to the waiver wire than your starting lineup.

