NFL Offensive and Defensive Efficiency Rankings Through Week 13

Here are FanDuel Research's latest schedule-adjusted NFL rankings for offense and defense. The numbers listed in the table below indicate expected points added per play on offense and expected points denied per play on defense, via Net Expected Points (numberFire's EPA model).

NFL Schedule-Adjusted Passing and Rushing Offense Ranks

Team Offense Rank Pass Offense Rank Rush Offense Rank Total Offense Pass Offense Rush Offense Arizona Cardinals 10 16 7 0.11 0.11 0.13 Atlanta Falcons 13 12 20 0.08 0.14 0.02 Baltimore Ravens 1 1 4 0.22 0.38 0.17 Buffalo Bills 4 3 3 0.19 0.26 0.19 Carolina Panthers 28 32 12 -0.05 -0.10 0.07 Chicago Bears 22 26 13 0.01 -0.03 0.07 Cincinnati Bengals 6 6 23 0.14 0.20 0.01 View Full Table ChevronDown

NFL Schedule-Adjusted Passing and Rushing Defense Ranks

Team Defense Rank Pass Defense Rank Rush Defense Rank Total Defense Pass Defense Rush Defense Arizona Cardinals 25 19 25 0.10 0.12 0.10 Atlanta Falcons 15 25 17 0.07 0.15 0.05 Baltimore Ravens 22 26 2 0.09 0.16 -0.03 Buffalo Bills 7 9 8 0.00 0.02 0.01 Carolina Panthers 31 30 31 0.16 0.18 0.17 Chicago Bears 12 6 22 0.03 0.00 0.08 Cincinnati Bengals 30 29 27 0.14 0.17 0.11 View Full Table ChevronDown

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if your first bet of $5+ wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NFL odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NFL betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.