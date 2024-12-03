Fantasy Football: 3 Players You Can Drop After Week 13

Every week, basically every fantasy website in the industry puts out a waiver wire column -- here's ours for this week. But in some instances, the real problem isn't deciding who to pick up; it's figuring out which players to part ways with.

Knowing when to drop an under-performing player is a tough call, but I'm here to help you out. Dead weight on your fantasy roster can be particularly harmful during bye weeks. These are the players you don't feel comfortable cutting but who prevent you from picking up someone else. Maybe you even get roped into starting them in a pinch.

Of course, it doesn't hurt to explore any trade possibilities before cutting a player. But the issue with many of these guys is that their value is already low, so they may be difficult to move. If you can't move them, fine -- that's when you can consider dropping them to address other needs on your roster. But don't just drop them without doing any market research in your league.

These are tough decisions to make -- if they weren't, I wouldn't need to write this article. But it doesn't have to be so hard. After this past week, here are some players you can drop and why you can do so.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook. Statistics via NFL Next Gen Stats and Pro Football Focus unless otherwise stated.

Fantasy Football Players to Drop After Week 13

Kareem Hunt, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

Those fantasy managers who snagged Kareem Hunt off the wire back in Week 3 have been rewarded handsomely. From Weeks 4-10, Hunt averaged 15.6 fantasy points per game -- good for RB12, sandwiched between Saquon Barkley and Kyren Williams.

But the 29-year-old has taken a step back the last month, and the wheels completely fell off with Isiah Pacheco returning to the field last week. Hunt saw his lowest snap rate (40.3%) and fewest carries (7) since joining the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 13. Granted, Pacheco only saw 7 carries on a 32.8% snap rate, but he was much more effective, totaling 49 scrimmage yards to Hunt's 15.

It's only a matter of time before Pacheco takes on the lion's share of KC's running back touches. And while the Chiefs may still deploy Hunt in short-yardage situations, there's unlikely to be enough volume here to warrant starting him the rest of the way. I'd much prefer dropping Hunt in favor of several players to stash entering Week 14.

That makes Kareem Hunt someone you can drop after Week 13.

Kyle Pitts, TE, Atlanta Falcons

Credit to Kyle Pitts -- he made it to Week 14 before the fantasy community banished him to the waiver wire. That's at least marginal improvement over last year.

But with the fantasy playoffs looming, it's time to drop Kyle Pitts.

Pitts laid a goose egg last week, failing to haul in either of his 2 targets. That was the second time he failed to score a single fantasy point this season, and it was the third time in four games he was held under 2 fantasy points.

Across these last four games, Pitts has seen a measly 9.4% target share. That's especially concerning considering the Atlanta Falcons have a 54.7% pass rate in that stretch, 22nd league wide.

Now, that's not all Pitts' fault -- Kirk Cousins has been downright dreadful against everyone aside from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- but we can't sugarcoat things this late into the season. Pitts' role has dwindled, and he's on a much less potent offense than we expected earlier in the year.

Tight ends with sub-10% target shares on suspect passing offenses are a dime a dozen. At this point, you're better off cutting ties with Pitts and streaming the position.

Jared Goff, QB, Detroit Lions

You're not dropping Jared Goff in two-quarterback leagues, but he's not someone I'd be willing to trust heading into the fantasy playoffs. Despite commanding one of the league's top offenses, Goff's lacked consistency in fantasy football, and his upcoming schedule doesn't offer much upside.

Though Goff is the QB15 in fantasy points per game (17.4), he's finished as a top-12 quarterback in just 4 of 12 games this season. He does have three games with 25+ fantasy points but has also been held under 13 fantasy points five times. That has less to do with Goff's individual play and more to do with the Detroit Lions' abysmal -4.7% PROE (pass rate over expectation). Not only have the 11-1 Lions found themselves in positive game scripts more often than not, but they're content to pound the rock with Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery even in typical passing situations.

The playoff schedule doesn't do him any favors, either. Detroit has the second-worst quarterback playoff slate by fantasy points allowed, and they're outdoors in Weeks 16 and 17 against two top-10 pass defenses according to numberFire's schedule-adjusted metrics. Goff's indoor/outdoor splits are a known commodity at this point -- a trend that's carried over into 2024. Goff has completed just 63.5% of passes with a 3:5 touchdown to interception ratio away from the friendly confines of domed stadiums.

As such, I'd feel uneasy starting Goff in the fantasy playoffs, even if there is still upside on such a prolific offense. Consequently, he's someone you shouldn't think twice about cutting heading into Week 14.

