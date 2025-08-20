Fantasy Football Draft Strategy: How to Pick From Each Slot

Entering your fantasy football draft, it's important to have a plan, and where you are picking in the draft will have a massive impact on your plan.

If you're picking 12th, the players who you'll have a chance to pick -- at not only 1.12 and 2.01 but every pick throughout the draft -- will look a lot different than the players who are available to someone picking first. You'll want to have a general approach in mind for each slot so that you know in which rounds it's advantageous to load up at which positions, and that mindset changes based on where you pick.

At FanDuel Research, we've got you covered.

Our staff has taken the time to map out optimal approaches to drafting from each slot in your draft so that you can know what to expect and how you should play things based on your specific circumstance. Each of those articles is linked below.

Once you've got that all mapped out, be sure to circle back and check out our fantasy football projections, powered by numberFire, to see which specific players stand out at each position. We've also got gobs of fantasy football content -- including fantasy football bold predictions and fantasy football sleepers -- to help you prepare for your season.

How to Draft From Each Pick in Fantasy Football

How to Draft From the 1st Pick

How to Draft From the 2nd Pick

How to Draft From the 3rd Pick

How to Draft From the 4th Pick

How to Draft From the 5th Pick

How to Draft From the 6th Pick

How to Draft From the 7th Pick

How to Draft From the 8th Pick

How to Draft From the 9th Pick

How to Draft From the 10th Pick

How to Draft From the 11th Pick

How to Draft From the 12th Pick

Futures Day is coming August 26th. Learn more here.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.