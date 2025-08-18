Fantasy Football: How to Draft From the 12th Pick

Drafting from the last spot in your fantasy football draft can oftentimes be a blessing in disguise, and that might especially be the case in 2025.

While you're sure to miss out on top names such as Ja'Marr Chase, Bijan Robinson, and Saquon Barkley, there are still comparable players to be claimed at 1.12, and you have the advantage of drafting back-to-back and kicking off the second round.

Who should you target with the 12th overall pick, and how should you build your roster after that?

Note: A player's ADP data comes from FantasyPros' half-PPR data. The basis for rounds used in this piece is from 12-player leagues.

Who Do I Take With the 12th Overall Pick in Fantasy Football?

In my eyes, there are two clear targets with the 12th overall pick: Puka Nacua and Nico Collins.

Nacua burst onto the scene as a rookie in 2023, collecting 1,486 receiving yards and six touchdowns en route to a WR4 finish. He amassed the eighth-most fantasy points among non-QBs. He missed six games last season with a PCL sprain but went to work when he was on the field. Taking out the two games he left early due to injury and an ejection, Nacua averaged a whopping 104.9 receiving yards and 17.7 fantasy points -- which would be good for the second-most at the position behind Chase -- through nine full games.

All in all, he was the WR5 on a points-per-game basis. The best part about Nacua? He's a massive positive touchdown regression candidate after posting just a 3.4% touchdown rate through his first two seasons. FanDuel Research's Brandon Gdula highlights Nacua as one of the wide receivers who should score more in 2025.

Nacua's ADP (10.7; tied for 11th-lowest) suggests he could be available at 1.12, but Collins is as good as it gets as a pivot option.

The Houston Texans' wideout paced the NFL in receiving yards (567) before hitting the IR with a hamstring injury following Week 5 of the 2024 season. From Week 12 of the 2023 season to Week 5 of the 2024 season (not including a game he left early), Collins logged 19.4 fantasy points per game. Those are Chase-level numbers, a level that Collins could realistically sustain for a full season with health on his side.

Looking at this glass half full: you can get a wide receiver at 1.12 who has legitimate potential to do as well as the consensus 1.01 pick (Chase). How can you leverage that for the remainder of the draft?

12th Pick Draft Strategy in Fantasy Football

While it may be tempting to draft Nacua and Collins back-to-back if they're both on the board, that might not the best strategy if we're hoping for a balanced roster. The 2.01 pick could be best served on a running back or the pick of the litter among tight ends.

De'Von Achane carries a 13.7 ADP and averaged a monstrous 19.5 fantasy points across 11 games started by Tua Tagovailoa in 2024. Josh Jacobs, Bucky Irving, and Jonathan Taylor will all likely be available here, too, but Achane would be my target if I'm shooting for a running back. Otherwise, you could reach for a tight end knowing Brock Bowers, Trey McBride, and George Kittle might be off the board by the time your next selection rolls around. Nabbing Bowers this early could depend on how you feel about Bowers in general as well as how much you care about getting in on an elite tight end.

There are a few different directions you could take at 3.12 and 4.01 -- another reason why sporting back-to-back picks should come in handy. Jayden Daniels will likely be off the board, but you could draft Jalen Hurts (37.0 ADP) or Joe Burrow (37.7 ADP) with the 36th or 37th pick. Omarion Hampton and Marvin Harrison Jr. are the top targets going in this range.

Perhaps more than any other slot, drafting from the 12th spot is all about assessing and taking advantage of value. If you think a player is falling too far, you can draft them without worrying that the original player you had in mind will be swiped by a leaguemate since you can take said player with the very next selection.

Zay Flowers, Jameson Williams, Tony Pollard, and Isiah Pacheco make up potential "players in mind" at 5.12 and 6.01, though don't hesitate to draft any of Kenneth Walker III, James Conner, or DeVonta Smith if they end up falling this far. Once it gets to the later rounds, you can consider going after some fantasy football sleepers and fantasy football deep sleepers.

