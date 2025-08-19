Fantasy Football: How to Draft From the 4th Pick

Securing one of the top picks in fantasy football drafts usually means grabbing one of the NFL's best running backs or wide receivers with little doubt surrounding their volume. As we all know, top fantasy players are all about usage. The more opportunities present, the more fantasy points we should expect. That's the beauty of holding the 1.04 pick in your leagues; an elite volume at a premium position should be secured.

The fourth overall pick comes down to a few players with a running back most likely being the best available. Still, there should be some debate about which player should be the building block of your fantasy football roster.

Let's jump into the options and circle the most promising pick with the 1.04 selection in 12-team leagues, followed by strategies to fill out the remaining roster.

Note: A player's ADP data comes from FantasyPros' half-PPR data. The basis for rounds used in this piece is from 12-player leagues.

Who Do I Take With the 4th Overall Pick in Fantasy Football?

Behind Ja'Marr Chase being the clear favorite for the first overall pick, the second and third selections have debate surrounding running backs Saquon Barkley and Bijan Robinson. Both players are tied for the second-highest ADP of 2.7 -- which is followed by a drop off with Jahmyr Gibbs holding an ADP of 3.7.

Considering Barkley and Robinson seem bound for the second and third selections, our attention shifts to Gibbs, Justin Jefferson (5.3 ADP), and CeeDee Lamb (5.7).

Between the three, Lamb should be the odd man out. As our Skyler Carlin discussed, CeeDee would be an ideal selection at sixth overall. The fourth pick simply feels too early as uncertainty surrounds the Dallas Cowboys paired with the receiving unit adding George Pickens. Volume isn't close to a concern for Gibbs and Jefferson.

Regardless of his situation, Jefferson has been a constant contributor by providing at least 1,400 receiving yards in four of his five seasons.

Gibbs had an absurd 2024 campaign, totaling 5.2 true yards per carry (third-most), 9.9 yards per reception (second-most), and 6.4 yards per touch (second-most) -- per PlayerProfiler. Efficiency was his middle name by leading his position in expected points added (EPA) while racking up 1,263 yards created (third-most).

Even with a split workload alongside David Montgomery, the Detroit Lions made a clear effort to get Gibbs the rock as he logged the seventh-most weighted opportunities, seventh-most targets, and fourth-most red zone touches. He's simply one of the league's best tailbacks, and Detroit probably won't stray away from that -- even with a change at offensive coordinator.

With that said, I place more value in acquiring one of the top running backs compared to a wide receiver. Gibbs has a ceiling as high as anyone, providing true RB1 upside. With that in mind, let's look at how to fill out the roster.

Fourth Pick Draft Strategy in Fantasy Football

Following the 1.04 pick, we have a decent wait for the 2.09 selection. In this slot, we have several names to consider: Jonathan Taylor (19.7 ADP), Bucky Irving (19.7 ADP), Brock Bowers (20.0 ADP), Lamar Jackson (21.3 ADP), A.J. Brown (21.7 ADP), and Josh Allen (22.3 ADP).

As usual, a best available approach is always on the table; we never know exactly how the cards will fold come draft time. With the 21st overall selection, the options are led by nabbing another running back or potentially adding a high-end quarterback or tight end. Bowers has a clear case to be TE1 in 2025 while Lamar and Allen consistently carry QB1 potential. Irving feels like another terrific value late in the second round.

Holding the 2.09 and 3.04 selections could prove to be a bargain as most of the options feel like great values. With a quick turnaround to the third round, Ladd McConkey (26.0 ADP), Trey McBride (26.3 ADP), Tyreek Hill (29.7 ADP), and Jayden Daniels (30.0 ADP) are projected to fall around the 28th overall selection.

Outside of running backs, we are looking at similar positions to the 2.09 pick. It's simply what's your "cup of tea" at this point. Do you prefer Jackson or Allen in the second round, or will holding out for Daniels in the third make more sense? Either way, this is adding a signal-caller with QB1 potential. Another elite tight end could be available in McBride, and Hill and McConkey have high enough usage to become quality WR1s for your roster.

Moving to the fourth and fifth rounds, this is where calling the shots gets very difficult. Determining picks will depend on your first three selections, and draft strategies become "on the fly" based on who is available. With the 4.09 pick, Chuba Hubbard (42.7 ADP), Terry McLaurin (44.3 ADP), James Conner (47.7 ADP), and D.K. Metcalf (48.3 ADP) are potential options. The 5.04 selection could offer players like D.J. Moore (48.7 ADP), Courtland Sutton (51.7 ADP), DeVonta Smith (53.0 ADP), Patrick Mahomes (53.7 ADP), and David Montgomery (53.7 ADP).

Depending on how the draft unfolds, finding a productive WR1 for your roster could be tricky with the 1.04 selection. This only makes the later rounds even more important for finding league-winning wide receivers.

