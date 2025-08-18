Fantasy Football: How to Draft From the 3rd Pick

Having an early pick in fantasy football drafts tends to lead to having a choice between a few running backs or wideouts who are projected for plenty of volume. This year is no different, as landing the 1.03 pick in your leagues should provide an opportunity to select an elite running back to give your team a strong foundation.

With the 1.03 pick in 2025, there are a handful of options who make sense, but there is one player who stands out if you're lucky enough to see him on the board when you're on the clock. Who should you be targeting with the third-overall pick, and how should we shape our roster around him?

Note: A player's ADP data comes from FantasyPros' half-PPR data. The basis for rounds used in this piece is from 12-player leagues.

Who Do I Take With the Third Overall Pick in Fantasy Football?

At the time this article is being written, there are two running backs tied for the second-highest ADP (2.7) in drafts, and those two players are Saquon Barkley and Bijan Robinson. Even though Saquon is coming off a 2024 campaign where he was the overall RB1 in half-PPR formats in his debut season with the Philadelphia Eagles, Bijan or Jahmyr Gibbs are the preferred choices at pick 1.03 ahead of the 2025 season.

Following a rookie season where he logged 1,463 scrimmage yards and 8 total touchdowns, Robinson jumped up to 1,887 scrimmage yards and 15 total touchdowns in 2024, earning him the status of RB4. Among backs with 100-plus attempts a season ago, Robinson registered the sixth-most rushing touchdowns (14), fourth-most missed tackles forced (70), and fourth-most runs of 10-plus yards (34), per PFF.

As for Gibbs, he was the overall RB2 last season, tallying the third-most rushing touchdowns (18), fifth-most missed tackles forced (68), and third-most runs of 10-plus yards (46) in the same sample from above. The only concerns for Robinson and Gibbs are remaining healthy at a position that takes a ton of hits, and the fact they both have capable backups who could steal touches in certain situations.

That being said, Robinson and Gibbs are primed for productive seasons again in 2025, and both of them are worthy selections at 1.03.

Third Pick Draft Strategy in Fantasy Football

Once you make the decision to select either Robinson or Gibbs (depending on who is available), there will be a bit of a waiting period before you make another selection. At pick 2.10, the hope is that one of Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, or Chase Brown is still on the board to give you a chance at securing the potential QB1 or starting off with two running backs who can provide consistent production on the ground and through the air.

There's a quick turnaround after making your second-round selection, and the 3.03 pick offers a myriad of options, including possibly having a chance to take the likes of Trey McBride, Tee Higgins, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, James Cook, or rookie Omarion Hampton. Deciding between this group of players in the third round is dependent on how you've built your roster up to this point, as you may want to take a receiver or tight end if you've already loaded up at the running back position.

The fourth and fifth rounds can get a bit tricky, but some of my favorite options in this range include D.J. Moore, RJ Harvey, TreVeyon Henderson, Xavier Worthy, Jameson Williams, Tetairoa McMillan, and George Pickens. McMillan and Pickens are among the receivers who have league-winning upside in 2025, making them ideal options in the fifth round if they are still available.

Given the ability to have a strong start at running back from the 1.03 spot, you may need to target some sleepers or late-round options at receiver to still have a path for ceiling outcomes.

