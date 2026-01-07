Lakers at Spurs Prediction, Best Bets and Player Props

Even within a single game, betting markets are abundant.

You can bet traditional markets like the spread or the total, but we've also got tons of player-prop markets to sift through.

Which bets stand out today as the Los Angeles Lakers take on the San Antonio Spurs.

Let's dig into the best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds and NBA player props, utilizing FanDuel Research's NBA projections to try to find value.

Lakers at Spurs Best Bets and Props

As of Wednesday morning, there's a lot of volatility with this matchup. It's a back to back for each team, so we could see some players sit. That especially applies to LeBron James and Victor Wembanyama, the latter of whom is still being eased back into things and played just 21 minutes off the bench last night.

I really like the matchup for De'Aaron Fox -- regardless of Wemby's status.

To Score 20+ Points To Score 20+ Points De'Aaron Fox -128 View more odds in Sportsbook

While it sometimes feels like Fox has taken a backseat this season, he's still got a 27.0% usage rate -- not too far off his 28.3% clip from 2024-25. He's netting 21.3 points per game and is shooting 35.3% from three, which would be the third-best mark of his career.

The Lakers are dreadful defensively, sitting 23rd in season-long defensive rating. They're 25th in defensive rating over the last 10 games.

As I said, I like this bet even if Wemby plays. But if Wemby sits, it only enhances Fox's scoring outlook as his usage rate increases by 2.1 percentage points -- up to 29.3% -- with Wembanyama off the floor, per FantasyLabs' on/off tool.

The Spurs have taken a leap into contender status this season. LA, meanwhile, is looking more and more like a pretender.

Spread Betting San Antonio Spurs Jan 8 2:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Over the last 10 games, San Antonio ranks fifth in net rating (+5.6). They hold the fifth-best NBA Championship odds (+1400), and while they've lost four of six since a noteworthy win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Christmas, the Spurs should be able to lock back in for this National TV showdown against the Lakers.

The Lakers' 23-11 record masks some real issues. As mentioned above, the defense is the biggest worry as LA is 23rd in defensive rating. Over the past 10, the Lakers are a middling 22nd in net rating (-3.2), and prior to a win at the lowly New Orleans Pelicans last night, the Lakers had lost their two previous road games -- by 24 at the Phoenix Suns and by 15 at the Los Angeles Clippers.

This is a golden chance for the Spurs to get back on track, and while I certainly feel better about their chances to cover if Wemby suits up, I think they can get it done even if the French star sits.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You'll receive $300 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

