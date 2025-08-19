Fantasy Football: How to Draft From the 9th Pick

Falling in the last few picks of the first round in fantasy football isn't always a bad thing. Some managers prefer to land late picks as it offers a quick around for placing picks. For instance, managers with the 1.09 pick have to wait only seven picks before the 2.04 selection. This can allow for more "concrete" draft strategies.

The ninth overall pick means missing out on the players everybody wants, including Ja'Marr Chase and Saquon Barkley. The late first round still offers quality contributors who can be building blocks for a roster, though. Plus, this positioning gives the chance to acquire higher quality in the second round.

Who should be on your radar with the ninth overall pick in half-PPR fantasy football drafts, and what strategies can help build a league-winning roster?

Note: A player's ADP data comes from FantasyPros' half-PPR data. The basis for rounds used in this piece is from 12-player leagues.

Who Do I Take With the 9th Overall Pick in Fantasy Football?

Unlike the top six projected picks, the second half of the first round becomes more unclear. Four names are standing out for the 1.09 pick: Christian McCaffrey (8.7 ADP), Derrick Henry (9.0 ADP), Amon-Ra St. Brown (9.3 ADP), and Ashton Jeanty (9.7 ADP).

Every option frankly has his downside, from McCaffrey's injury troubles to Henry's touchdown dependency, St. Brown's up-and-down 2024 production, and Jeanty entering his rookie season.

Looking ahead to the second round can help determine where to go in the first round. We will get more in depth on the options with the 2.04 selection, but there should be several promising running backs available. With that said, taking the risk on St. Brown's stock could pay off big time.

He's produced back-to-back overall WR3 finishes since 2023. St. Brown's current ADP puts him as WR4, meaning if he keeps up his recent production positive value would be in play. While St. Brown was streaky in 2024, he still generated the ninth-highest target share and second-most red zone targets, per PlayerProfiler. Led by 115 receptions (second-most) and 1,263 receiving yards (fifth-most), Amon-Ra earned the second-most expected points added (EPA) among receivers.

The Detroit Lions replacing Ben Johnson at offensive coordinator has caused obvious pause for many fantasy managers, but this unit still brings back a ton of talent. Furthermore, the Lions didn't make wholesale changes to the receiving corps as St. Brown's competition for targets remains Jameson Williams, Tim Patrick, and Sam LaPorta.

While St. Brown is ending up on plenty of fade lists, trusting in his production from the last two seasons could still provide value. After totaling double-digit touchdowns while finishing in the top three of red zone targets in back-to-back seasons, St. Brown remains a high-end fantasy wideout.

Ninth Pick Draft Strategy in Fantasy Football

Assuming we go with the receiver route in the first round, this could draw our attention to running back with the 2.04 pick. As mentioned, there should be plenty of promising selections here, including De'Von Achane (13.7 ADP), Josh Jacobs (15.7 ADP), Jonathan Taylor (19.7 ADP), Bucky Irving (19.7 ADP), and Chase Brown (23.3 ADP). Brian Thomas Jr. (15.0 ADP), Drake London (18.0 ADP), and Brock Bowers (20.0 ADP) are a few options outside of running backs.

While Brown (23.3 ADP) would be a reach with the 16th overall pick, I believe he has league-winning upside. Achane could slide with calf injury concerns, but his RB6 finish from 2024 still catches the eye. Jacobs was RB5 last season, and Irving carries exciting potential for his second season. This second round selection is brimming with top-five RB potential, providing more reason for drafting St. Brown in the first.

A long wait of 17 picks is between selections 2.04 and 3.09. In the third round, Tee Higgins (31.7 ADP), James Cook (31.7 ADP), Jaxon Smith-Njigba (32.0 ADP), and Breece Hall (32.3 ADP) are expected to be in the range of the 33rd overall pick.

With the 4.04 selection, options include Joe Burrow (38.0 ADP), Alvin Kamara (39.7 ADP), Marvin Harrison Jr. (39.7 ADP), Mike Evans (40.3 ADP), and Kenneth Walker III (41.3 ADP).

Moving to the 5.09 pick, TreVeyon Henderson (56.3 ADP), Rashee Rice (56.7 ADP), and Xavier Worthy (59.3 ADP) are options to help round out the running back and receiver positions.

Ultimately, picking late in the first round feels like a win in 2025. Many intriguing options are available in later rounds, including potential league-winners like Brown and Henderson.

