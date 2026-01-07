Nuggets at Celtics Prediction, Best Bets and Player Props

Even within a single game, betting markets are abundant.

You can bet traditional markets like the spread or the total, but we've also got tons of player-prop markets to sift through.

Which bets stand out today as the Boston Celtics host the Denver Nuggets?

Let's dig into the best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds and NBA player props, utilizing FanDuel Research's NBA projections to try to find value.

Nuggets at Celtics Best Bets and Props

The Nuggets are coming off an exhausting overtime game last time out, and they may be a little slow out of the gates tonight.

1st Quarter Spread 1st Quarter Spread Boston Celtics -2.5 -115 View more odds in Sportsbook

On Monday, an extremely short-handed Nuggets team fought like crazy to pick up a 125-124 overtime win at the Philadelphia 76ers. It was another wild night in what's turned into a truly insane road trip for Denver as they lost Nikola Jokic during this trip.

Tonight is the seventh and final game of the road trip, and it's also the Nuggets' third game in four nights. There is just a lot working against them today, and we haven't even talked yet about how tough the matchup is against Boston.

The Celtics are an excellent first-quarter team, owning the sixth-best first-period net rating in the league (+9.4). Denver is normally a very good first-quarter squad, too, but that's changed sans Jokic as the Nugs sit just 21st in first-quarter net rating across their last five games (-6.4).

Boston is playing some great ball, winning eight of its last nine. Over the last 10 games, the Celtics have the NBA's best offensive rating (124.6) by a significant margin. They're a buzzsaw, and I like them to jump on a tired and short-handed Denver team right from the get go tonight.

Shooting guards are torching Denver of late, and Derrick White can take advantage of the matchup.

Derrick White - Points Derrick White Over Jan 8 12:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Over the past seven games, no team is allowing more points per night to SGs than Denver is, with the position racking up 26.9 points per game on the Nuggets in that time.

Sticking with the last seven games, the Nuggets are surrendering the eighth-highest three-point attempt rate (42.9%).

White doesn't need any encouragement to let it fly from three. After taking 9.1 treys per game a year ago, White is up to 9.4 three-point attempts per game this campaign. He's put up at least 10 threes in four of his last five games.

Being so reliant on the three-ball makes White a volatile scorer. Over the past five games, he hasn't had a scoring output between 16 and 27 points -- netting 16 or fewer points or at least 27 in each outing during that span.

That brings alternate markets into play if you think White has a good scoring night tonight, and I'm intrigued by both White to score 20+ points at +104 odds as well as White to score 25+ at +300.

To Score 20+ Points To Score 20+ Points Derrick White +104 View more odds in Sportsbook

