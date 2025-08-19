Fantasy Football: How to Draft From the 7th Pick

Drafting from the seventh slot could be seen as the unluckiest draw in 2025. There are six players that hold a 5.7 average draft position (ADP) or earlier while the next player carries an 8.7 ADP.

But draft slot alone won't determine how well you fare in your fantasy football draft, and ADPs go out the window once the season starts.

Who should you target with the 1.07 pick, and what is the best draft strategy selecting from the seventh spot?

Note: A player's ADP data comes from FantasyPros' half-PPR data. The basis for rounds used in this piece is from 12-player leagues.

Who Do I Take With the Seventh Overall Pick in Fantasy Football?

Under the assumption that Ja'Marr Chase (1.0 ADP), Saquon Barkley (2.7 ADP), Bijan Robinson (2.7 ADP), Jahmyr Gibbs (3.7 ADP), Justin Jefferson (5.3 ADP), and CeeDee Lamb (5.7 ADP) will be off the board by the time the 1.07 pick is on the clock, we can shift our attention to Christian McCaffrey (8.7 ADP) and Derrick Henry (9.0 ADP).

McCaffrey loves to keep us on our toes. He was the overall RB1 in 2019 but went on to play just 10 games across the next two seasons. Then he bounced back, churning out an RB2 and RB1 finish in 2022 and 2023. The masses were high on CMC, so much so that he was the consensus 1.01 pick in 2024. Of course, he ended up being the biggest disappointment of the year, playing just four games while dealing with Achilles tendonitis and a PCL strain.

CMC's ADP is now as low as it's been since 2018. Are we getting a deal on him, or should we avoid the aging and injury-prone back?

When healthy, McCaffrey has been a total monster. I don't need to tell you that, but we're taking about someone who has been first or second in scoring among non-QBS in four straight healthy seasons since his rookie campaign. And right now, McCaffrey is apparently healthy and ready to go for Week 1. Even though his age is a different number, we've seen him bounce back from major injuries before, and his San Francisco 49ers figure to be one of the highest-scoring teams in 2025.

Quite honestly, there's a case to be made that CMC isn't even the riskiest RB going in the first round. Barkley commanded a taxing 482 touches while the 31-year-old Henry handled 386 touches in 2024. It may feel like a trap after what happened last season, but CMC looks to be the play at pick 1.07.

Seventh Pick Draft Strategy in Fantasy Football

Whether it's CMC or King Henry, you will likely leave the first round with an elite running back on your roster. What's the move at pick 2.06? Drake London (18.0 ADP), Brock Bowers (20.0 ADP), and Lamar Jackson (21.3 ADP) are the top players to hunt.

Bowers and Trey McBride won't be on the board by the time your next pick rolls around, so it could be speak now or forever hold your peace if you're seeking an elite tight end with strong TE1 potential. Lamar, Josh Allen, and Jayden Daniels could all be gone by your next pick, too, so now's your chance to get in on the best of the best at QB.

That said, you could likely nab Jalen Hurts (35.7 ADP) or Joe Burrow (38.0 ADP) in the third round with the 31st pick, though Tyreek Hill (29.7 ADP) and Tee Higgins (31.7 ADP) would be tough to deny if they fall to 3.07. The same goes for pick 4.06 -- Marvin Harrison Jr. (39.0 ADP) or Davante Adams (42.3 ADP) could be available with the 42nd overall pick.

Nabbing an elite QB or TE early on allows you to welcome the value WRs going in the fourth and fifth rounds to your team without worrying about roster imbalance. That said, you shouldn't sweat it if a "best available" approach leads to imbalance early on. Just make sure you have an idea of which late-round fantasy football quarterbacks, sleeper tight ends, and deep sleepers you want to target in the later rounds.

