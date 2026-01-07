Hawks vs. Pelicans Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 7

Hawks vs. Pelicans Game Info

Date: Wednesday, January 7, 2026

Wednesday, January 7, 2026 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: FDSSE, Gulf Coast Sports, and Pelicans+

The New Orleans Pelicans (8-30) are heavy underdogs (+10.5) as they attempt to end an eight-game losing streak when they visit the Atlanta Hawks (17-21) at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, January 7, 2026 at State Farm Arena. The contest airs on FDSSE, Gulf Coast Sports, and Pelicans+. The matchup has an over/under of 245.5 points.

Hawks vs. Pelicans Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Hawks -10.5 245.5 -461 +360

Hawks vs. Pelicans Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Hawks win (81.4%)

Hawks vs. Pelicans Betting Trends

The Hawks have put together an 18-20-0 record against the spread this season.

The Pelicans are 21-17-0 against the spread this year.

Hawks games have gone over the total 21 times this season.

The Pelicans have eclipsed the over/under 55.3% of the time this year (21 of 38 games with a set point total).

Atlanta has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered six times in 17 games when playing at home, and it has covered 12 times in 21 games when playing on the road.

The Hawks have gone over the over/under less often at home, hitting the over in eight of 17 home matchups (47.1%). In away games, they have hit the over in 13 of 21 games (61.9%).

Against the spread, New Orleans has performed better at home (14-9-0) than on the road (7-8-0).

In 2025-26, a higher percentage of the Pelicans' games have finished above the over/under at home (60.9%, 14 of 23) compared to away (46.7%, seven of 15).

Hawks Leaders

Jalen Johnson is averaging 23.7 points, 10.4 boards and 8.4 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Onyeka Okongwu is averaging 16.2 points, 3.2 assists and 7.8 rebounds.

Dyson Daniels averages 11.7 points, 6.4 boards and 6 assists, shooting 49.4% from the field.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker's numbers on the season are 20.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game, shooting 44.7% from the floor and 38.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3 made treys.

Zaccharie Risacher averages 10.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists, shooting 45.5% from the floor and 33.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 made treys per game.

Pelicans Leaders

Trey Murphy III is averaging 21.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Pelicans.

Derik Queen averages 13.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists. He is also draining 49.9% of his shots from the field.

Saddiq Bey's numbers on the season are 15.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. He is making 44.2% of his shots from the floor and 31.8% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.6 triples.

Per game, Jeremiah Fears gets the Pelicans 14.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists, plus 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Per game, Zion Williamson provides the Pelicans 22.5 points, 5.8 boards and 3.3 assists, plus 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocks.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.