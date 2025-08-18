Fantasy Football: How to Draft From the 1st Pick

Most years, I try to avoid the 1.01. People run 40-yard dashes or draw straws to get the top pick, and it's usually some broken down RB that encroached 400 touches last year. Those guys typically don't last.

In 2025, I want the 1.01 pick. Fantasy football's best player once again sits in a perfect situation where injury -- which isn't too common for him -- is the lone path to failure.

If you're lucky enough to draw the top pick in your fantasy league this year, it's a great spot. Who is the guy you want, and how do you build around him?

Note: A player's ADP data comes from FantasyPros' half-PPR data. The basis for rounds used in this piece is from 12-player leagues.

Who Do I Take With the First Overall Pick in Fantasy Football?

This year's 1.01 is consensus at every site. It's Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase.

At 25, Chase is just entering his prime and just won the "Triple Crown" for leading the NFL in receptions (127), receiving yards (1,708), and receiving touchdowns (17). He led all flex players at 20.0 fantasy points per game (FPPG), which was nearly five FPPG clear of Justin Jefferson and teammate Tee Higgins (15.6 FPPG) among those to play at least 10 games.

The Bengals didn't improve their defense and might be in the process of worsening in it. Substantial upgrades weren't made to the team's offensive line or running game. The scheme didn't change. This is still the Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, and Tee Higgins show as the three account for 33.6% of the Stripes' salary cap.

Averaging 25.6 FPPG with Michael Penix Jr. in 2024, Bijan Robinson's three-down skillset is the only one in the zip code of Chase for consideration, but he's got minor concerns to fend off Tyler Allgeier for touches and, also, stay healthy as a running back.

Provided health for both Burrow and Chase, the wideout has arguably the best chance of repeating as fantasy's No. 1 wide receiver since Antonio Brown did so in 2015.

First Pick Draft Strategy in Fantasy Football

Taking Chase is a moment of nirvana. It fades quickly as your next two selections are all the way at the turn of the second and third round.

In 12-team leagues, I'm not sure a "Hero RB" strategy is possible. Chase Brown is flying up boards, and I haven't seen him last to the 24th pick in any recent mocks. Kyren Williams just got paid, but I still get squeamish about him fending off athletic options behind him.

I think you get funky. Brock Bowers might be gone, but Trey McBride is definitely achievable in a quest for relative positional value at tight end. You could have the TE1 and WR1 overall on your roster. Want to add the potential QB1 overall? That's possible via Burrow, Josh Allen, and Lamar Jackson at the other pick, too.

Unless Omarion Hampton or Kenneth Walker III falls by a miracle to 4.12, the next turn is especially kind to wide receiver. I've noticed scooping up a lot of Jaylen Waddle, George Pickens, and DeVonta Smith.

It's much stronger toward running backs later, including Isiah Pacheco, Tyrone Tracy Jr., RJ Harvey, and Kaleb Johnson at the next stop. They could all have dominant roles. You're also right in line later for darts at Zach Charbonnet, Quinshon Judkins, and Jordan Mason as extremely high-upside targets if things break their way.

Loading up at wideout, tight end, and quarterback allows you to take more shots at late-round handcuffs at RB like Braelon Allen and other deep sleepers, too. We'll find a way to squeeze value out of the position when so much great work is set in stone around it.

