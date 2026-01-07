3 NBA Best Bets, Props and Predictions for Wednesday 1/7/26

The 82-game NBA regular season offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals. The Association features 1,230 regular season games, which can make sifting through the odds an overwhelming task.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA player prop projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes from the NBA's official injury report.

NBA Best Bets and Props for Today

Los Angeles Clippers at New York Knicks

The New York Knicks let up a lot of three-point shots, and that leads me to this John Collins bet.

2+ Made Threes 2+ Made Threes John Collins +180 View more odds in Sportsbook

Collins is operating in a key role for the Los Angeles Clippers, and he's been playing really well of late. Across his last 13 games, he's averaging 14.2 points and 4.7 boards per game while seeing an average of 27.3 minutes.

He's also making 1.5 triples per game in that span, including three treys in back-to-back games. He can stay hot from deep tonight against New York as the Knicks are surrendering the fourth-highest three-point attempt rate (44.7%).

Set for big minutes in a three point-friendly matchup, Collins' +180 odds to hit multiple threes is my favorite prop bet of the night.

Utah Jazz at Oklahoma City Thunder

Betting on a team to win the first quarter by at least five points is asking a lot. The Oklahoma City Thunder can do it tonight.

1st Quarter Spread 1st Quarter Spread Oklahoma City Thunder -4.5 -130 View more odds in Sportsbook

For starters, OKC is an excellent first-period team. The Thunder own a first-quarter net rating of +17.6, tops in the NBA. Even in their two-game losing streak, they've won the first stanza by six in one game and tied it in the other.

Said two-game slide is another reason I'm into the Thunder to start fast tonight. Last time out, OKC got smoked by 27 on their home floor in a shocking loss to the Charlotte Hornets -- one of the most surprising results of this NBA season. The recent bad run may result in the Thunder being super locked in from the jump today.

The Utah Jazz are getting OKC at a bad time, and on top of that, Utah is the worst first-quarter team in the league, sporting a net rating of -12.8 in the split.

In my eyes, it all adds up to the Thunder taking control early on in this one.

Houston Rockets at Portland Trail Blazers

The Houston Rockets are a nightmare matchup for two-guards, pushing me to the under on Shaedon Sharpe's points prop.

Shaedon Sharpe - Points Shaedon Sharpe Under Jan 8 3:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Not only is Houston a top-notch defense overall -- seventh in defensive rating for the season -- they really lock down shooting guards. On the year, SGs are scoring the second-fewest points per game against the Rockets (20.1).

Amen Thompson has a lot to do with that as he's one of the game's premier on-ball defenders, and with Tari Eason back in the fold, Houston has two quality wing defenders they can throw at Sharpe.

Sharpe is averaging 21.6 points per game for the season, and he's struggled with this matchup in the past. Over the last two years, he's faced Houston four times and has topped 22.5 points only once -- averaging 17.2 points per game in the split with a pair of 13-point outings.

