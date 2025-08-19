Fantasy Football: How to Draft From the 10th Pick

Drawing a late fantasy pick can often be a bummer, but there should have some fun options to choose between when drafting 10th this season. Additionally, picking near the first turn makes it easier to predict who you'll be building around with your first two picks, potentially giving a better idea of your overall draft strategy.

With that in mind, let's take a look at who might be available at 10th overall and how you should go from there.

Note: A player's ADP data comes from FantasyPros' half-PPR data. The basis for rounds used in this piece is from 12-player leagues.

Who Do I Take With the 10th Overall Pick in Fantasy Football?

If you're someone who likes snagging a stud running back in the first round, then it should be music to your ears that Ashton Jeanty is on average the 10th player taken off the board.

Despite being a rookie, Jeanty should have a meaty role right out of the gate, as the Las Vegas Raiders didn't take him sixth overall in the 2025 NFL Draft to sit on the bench, and the only real backfield competition is a 33-yard-old Raheem Mostert. When you consider the mileage of veterans like Saquon Barkley, Derrick Henry, and Christian McCaffrey going ahead of Jeanty, the 21-year-old doesn't look all that risky as a late first-rounder.

Given McCaffrey's injury concerns, he's someone who could fall into your lap at pick 10, as well. While I have no problem if you still prefer Jeanty, McCaffrey's ceiling is arguably still worth the risk in 2025.

If you would prefer to open drafts with a wide receiver, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Malik Nabers, Puka Nacua, Nico Collins, and Brian Thomas Jr. are all strong candidates who could be available.

It's hard to go wrong with this group, but Nacua is especially intriguing. He paced the position in yards per route run (3.56) last year and is a positive touchdown regression candidate after scoring only three times last season. Despite the lack of TDs, he averaged the fifth-most half-PPR points per game (15.2) among WRs last season, and that number bumps up to 17.7 if we narrow to just his nine full games. He's also projected for the fourth-most half-PPR points among wideouts in 2025, per FantasyPros' consensus projections.

10th Pick Draft Strategy in Fantasy Football

Where you go with your second pick will be determined by not only who you picked first, but whether you have a preferred position combination (RB-WR, RB-RB, or WR-WR) because just about any route should be on the table picking near the turn.

At running back, De'Von Achane, Josh Jacobs, Jonathan Taylor, and Bucky Irving are possible options. Achane averaged 19.5 half-PPR points per game when Tua Tagovailoa was healthy last year, and while Achane is dealing with an injury, it doesn't sound serious. As a rookie, Irving ranked second in yards after contact per carry (4.4) and missed tackle forced rate (36.9%).

Among wide receivers, there's a chance Brian Thomas or even Nico Collins could still be available, and Drake London is another possibility. All three finished inside the top 15 in half-PPR points per game at WR in 2024.

When the draft loops back around for your third and fourth picks, this could be an opportunity to use one at quarterback if Jalen Hurts is available, as he tends to be the last of the elite dual-threat QBs to be picked after Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, and Jayden Daniels. Similarly, this is about the range where George Kittle goes if you're looking to secure one of the top tight ends.

If you aren't ready to tackle those positions, there's still plenty of upside to build around at RB/WR with Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Omarion Hampton, Garrett Wilson, Marvin Harrison Jr., and Kenneth Walker III among the names you might still see on the board.

Past the first four rounds, we have a sizable gap until the fifth pick, making it more difficult to predict who will be available, but Patrick Mahomes and Sam LaPorta are potential buy-low candidates who will often go outside the top 60 picks. Rookies Tetairoa McMillan and TreVeyon Henderson have gotten plenty of buzz during draft season, and they could be worth rolling the dice at this stage in the draft, too. Our Skyler Carlin lists McMillan among his top league-winning wide receivers, and our Riley Thomas highlights Henderson among his favorite league-winning running backs.

