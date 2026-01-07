Grizzlies vs. Suns Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 7

Grizzlies vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Wednesday, January 7, 2026

Wednesday, January 7, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee Coverage: FDSSE, AZFamily, and Suns+

The Phoenix Suns (21-15) are favored by 4.5 points against the Memphis Grizzlies (16-20) on Wednesday, January 7, 2026 at 8 p.m. ET. The matchup airs on FDSSE, AZFamily, and Suns+. The matchup has a point total of 230.5.

Grizzlies vs. Suns Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Suns -4.5 230.5 -184 +154

Grizzlies vs. Suns Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Grizzlies win (56.5%)

Grizzlies vs. Suns Betting Trends

The Suns are 24-10-2 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Grizzlies are 16-19-1 this year.

Suns games have gone over the total 16 times this season.

Grizzlies games this season have hit the over on 14 of 36 set point totals (38.9%).

Against the spread, Phoenix has played better at home, covering 12 times in 17 home games, and 12 times in 19 road games.

The Suns have eclipsed the total less consistently when playing at home, hitting the over in six of 17 home matchups (35.3%). On the road, they have hit the over in 10 of 19 games (52.6%).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Memphis has a better winning percentage at home (.471, 8-9-0 record) than away (.421, 8-10-1).

Looking at the over/under, Grizzlies games have finished over eight of 17 times at home (47.1%), and six of 19 away (31.6%).

Suns Leaders

Devin Booker is averaging 25.7 points, 6.3 assists and 4.1 boards.

Collin Gillespie averages 13.8 points, 4 boards and 5 assists, shooting 43.9% from the field and 41.8% from beyond the arc, with 3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Dillon Brooks is averaging 21.2 points, 1.7 assists and 3.1 boards.

Mark Williams is averaging 12.4 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Royce O'Neale is averaging 10.2 points, 2.8 assists and 5 rebounds.

Grizzlies Leaders

Jaren Jackson Jr. is averaging 18.5 points, 5.6 boards and 2 assists for the Grizzlies.

The Grizzlies get 14.1 points per game from Santi Aldama, plus 6.8 boards and 3 assists.

Cedric Coward's numbers on the season are 13.7 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest. He is draining 47.1% of his shots from the floor and 32.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.4 triples.

The Grizzlies are receiving 12.1 points, 2.5 boards and 5 assists per game from Cam Spencer.

The Grizzlies get 11.3 points per game from Jock Landale, plus 6 boards and 1.6 assists.

