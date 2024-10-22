Fantasy Football: 3 Players You Can Drop After Week 7

Every week, basically every fantasy website in the industry puts out a waiver wire column -- here's ours for this week. But in some instances, the real problem isn't deciding who to pick up; it's figuring out which players to part ways with.

Knowing when to drop an under-performing player is a tough call, but I'm here to help you out. Dead weight on your fantasy roster can be particularly harmful during bye weeks. These are the players you don't feel comfortable cutting but who prevent you from picking up someone else. Maybe you even get roped into starting them in a pinch.

Of course, it doesn't hurt to explore any trade possibilities before cutting a player. But the issue with many of these guys is that their value is already low, so they may be difficult to move. If you can't move them, fine -- that's when you can consider dropping them to address other needs on your roster. But don't just drop them without doing any market research in your league.

These are tough decisions to make -- if they weren't, I wouldn't need to write this article. But it doesn't have to be so hard. After this past week, here are some players you can drop and why you can do so.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook. Statistics via NFL Next Gen Stats and Pro Football Focus unless otherwise stated.

Fantasy Football Players to Drop After Week 7

Kyler Murray, QB, Arizona Cardinals

Listen, you're not dropping Kyler Murray in any two-quarterback league -- or in deeper single-quarterback leagues, for that matter. But Kyler's been propped up by a pair of long touchdown runs the last two weeks, and his upcoming schedule isn't for the faint of heart.

Kyler's passing has been concerning since his Week 2 blowup. He's been held under 215 passing yards in five straight games, during which Murray ranks 26th in EPA per dropback and 25th in passing fantasy points per game.

He's still the QB14 overall during that stretch, thanks primarily to a pair of 44- and 50-yard touchdown runs. That's always on the table with Murray, but it's not exactly something we can bank on week-to-week.

Still, the schedule really toughens up over the next month. Kyler's next three games are against Miami (13th in schedule-adjusted pass defense), Chicago (2nd), and the Jets (12th). After that, the Arizona Cardinals go on bye.

That's a full four weeks where you likely won't feel great starting Kyler. There's still enough rushing upside to warrant holding him through this stretch if you're sitting with five-plus wins already, but it's hard to justify keeping him around if you're trying to climb back from a slow start.

Consequently, Murray is someone you can drop in shallower formats after Week 7, instead pivoting to one of the numerous quarterback streamers for Week 8.

Devin Singletary, RB, New York Giants

Devin Singletary returned after missing the last two games, but the New York Giants backfield looked a lot different than the last time he was active. With Tyrone Tracy Jr. breaking out in his absence, Singletary was limited to just 21.8% of snaps and 7 adjusted opportunities (carries plus 2x targets) in his first game back.

Tracy, on the other hand, played 67.3% of snaps and earned 12 adjusted opportunities. Though I don't want to take too much away from a game the Giants trailed 14-3 at halftime, the first-half snap share was even more worrisome for Singletary. In the first half, Tracy out-snapped Singletary 75% to 15.6%.

The 27-year-old vet wasn't someone we were rostering for his per-play production. He was a volume-based start in a New York offense lacking weapons prior to getting hurt. But with Tracy emerging and Malik Nabers back in the fold, it's more than fair to question how much upside Singletary will have moving forward.

But I'd be lower on Singletary the next two weeks even if he was the surefire starter. The Giants take on Pittsburgh (1st in adjusted run defense) and Washington (14th) in the next two games. And while they get a soft date against Carolina in Week 10, they're on bye in Week 11.

That's three of the next four games where you're unlikely to start Singletary. As we reach the midpoint of the season, fantasy teams are running out of time to make up lost ground. Considering his dwindling role and upcoming schedule, I'm happy to banish Singletary to the waiver wire in favor of higher-upside options that can help me win now.

Isaiah Likely, TE, Baltimore Ravens

Isaiah Likely's roster rate has held steady following his Week 1 outburst, but his recent production doesn't match his perceived value.

Over the last six weeks, Likely is the TE21 overall. He's exceeded 4 fantasy points just once during that stretch -- a 2-touchdown effort in Week 5 that somehow netted only 14.8 fantasy points. During this six-week stretch, Likely has not amassed more than 3 receptions or 27 yards in a single game. He's fourth on the Baltimore Ravens in target share (11.3%) and has run a route on only 55.7% of dropbacks.

That makes him someone you can drop, even if tight end is the ficklest position in fantasy football. There will be another blow-up game or two given the state of the Ravens' offense, but your guess is as good as mine of when those big games will come. Without a consistent target share on one of the most run-heavy teams in football, Likely is nothing more than a bye week fill-in or tight end streamer, yet he's still rostered in over 50% of Yahoo! leagues.

