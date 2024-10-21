10 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Adds Heading Into Week 8

As usual, Week 7 brought us plenty of takeaways for fantasy football. Players like Tyrone Tracy Jr. and Chase Brown continue to trend in the right direction after out snapping their counterparts. Davante Adams and Amari Cooper already made their presence felt in their debuts with new teams, making them notable fantasy pieces going forward. Unfortunately, Week 7 brought more injuries too, as Brandon Aiyuk is feared to have torn his ACL, Jayden Daniels will undergo further testing for his rib injury, and JuJu Smith-Schuster will likely miss time after quickly exiting Sunday's game with a hamstring setback. It's time to read and react for the waiver wire once again.

With that in mind, here are some of the best additions you can make to your squads heading into Week 8.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook.

10 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Targets

Quarterbacks

Drake Maye, New England Patriots

Drake Maye has appeared in two games and produced over 20.0 fantasy points in each appearance. After coming up with back-to-back top-10 weekly finishes, the rookie should be on your waiver wire radar.

Week 6's production was elevated by three passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown, overshadowing his three-turnover outing. Maye was much cleaner on Sunday with two touchdowns and no turnovers. Week 7 was a legitimate performance all around as he logged 276 passing yards with a 70.3% completion percentage and 0.15 expected points added per dropback (EPA/db), via NFL Next Gen Stats. Compare that to Maye's -0.32 EPA/db from Week 6.

Maye has clear rushing potential with 28.0 rushing yards per game and one rushing touchdown paired with 35.0 passing attempts per contest and 7.4 yards per passing attempt over his two starts. However, Week 7's opponent -- the Jacksonville Jaguars -- hold one of the league's worst pass defenses. The rookie has a stiff test awaiting against the New York Jets. Maye is probably not a wise play for Week 8, but his production through two starts is worth stashing -- especially when he's available in 84% of leagues.

Others to Consider:

Justin Herbert (vs. New Orleans), Tua Tagovailoa (vs. Arizona), Dorian Thompson-Robinson (vs. Baltimore)

Running Backs

Tyrone Tracy Jr., New York Giants

It's not a great week for running backs. While the top running backs on our list would be quality adds, both are rostered in over 50% of leagues. Neither player can be classified as "widely available."

In the off chance that Tyrone Tracy Jr. is available in your league (rostered in 57% of leagues), he should take first priority. The rookie was excellent in the two games when Devin Singletary was absent, averaging 16.6 fantasy points per game. Singletary returned in Week 7, yet Tracy still took 39 snaps to the vet's 12, and the rookie had nine touches to Singletary's six.

Some of this could be due to Singletary likely being limited from a groin injury. Still, Tracy seems to be the starter going forward. At the very least, this backfield should at least be an even split for the rookie, and it's hard to overlook what he's done with the rock in his hand. While Week 7's 4.7 fantasy points in half-PPR was deflating, much of this was due to a negative game script in the 28-3 blowout loss against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Alexander Mattison, Las Vegas Raiders

Alexander Mattison is slightly more available than Tracy as he's rostered in about 54% of leagues. While he hasn't produced the same kind of fantasy numbers as Tracy, we shouldn't overlook his workload from Week 7.

Mattison has seized his chance for more opportunities following Zamir White's groin injury. After enjoying a 61.6% snap rate and 18.0 touches per game over the two-week span, we didn't see a dip with White back on the field. In fact, Mattison still played for 69.3% of the snaps while logging 23 touches. He's averaged 14.4 fantasy points over the last two weeks while finishing in the top 16 of weekly finishes for both contests.

Mattison is becoming a legitimate flex option, especially with this kind of workload. He was already trending toward playing more prior to White's injury. Regardless, this seems like the Raiders' clear RB1 going forward. Mattison's touches could dip as White nears full health, though.

Tyler Goodson, Indianapolis Colts

Jonathan Taylor of the Indianapolis Colts has now missed three consecutive games with an ankle injury. After Trey Sermon took the bulk of the snaps in Week 5 and Week 6, Tyler Goodson took 47.5% of the snaps in Week 7 (his previous high was 42.0% from Week 5). Goodson got way more work on the ground with 14 rushing attempts compared to Sermon's 8. However, Sermon remained the primary receiving back with 12 routes run while Goodson ran 6 of his own.

Goodson has been the far more productive tailback during the three-game span with 1.04 rushing yards over expectation per carry (RYOE/C) while Sermon has logged -0.31. However, the production was much closer in Week 7 as Goodson recorded 0.33 RYOE/C compared to Sermon's 0.16. Sermon even averaged more yards per carry at 4.5 while Goodson logged 3.6.

We shouldn't overlook Sermon's knee injury that caused him to be a full participant in only one practice last week. There's a good shot that the touches are near even in Week 8, assuming that Taylor is still out of the picture. Goodson is still an intriguing add as he's available in 86% of leagues. He also took three red zone carries in Week 7, finding the end zone once. The same can be said for Sermon, though, as he's rostered in only 35% of leagues.

Others to Consider:

Ray Davis (at Seattle), Trey Benson (at Miami), Kimani Vidal (vs. New Orleans), Sean Tucker (vs. Atlanta)

Wide Receivers

Romeo Doubs, Green Bay Packers

It felt like only a matter of time before Romeo Doubs started putting up quality fantasy numbers as he leads the Green Bay Packers with a 84.1% route share. Following 18.4 fantasy points in Week 6 (9th-most), Doubs produced 13.4 points in Week 7 (14th-most) prior to Monday Night Football. Somehow, the one-game suspension in Week 5 has light a fire under Doubs.

While Week 6's numbers didn't seem very sustainable with two touchdowns on only four targets, Sunday's numbers were a lot more encouraging. Doubs received 10 targets while logging eight catches for 94 receiving yards. He's consistently providing big plays over the last two weeks, averaging 13.0 yards per catch. He's rostered only 44% of leagues, making him the top option for waiver wire wideouts this week.

Doubs has always felt like the most sustainable Green Bay receiver due to his snaps. Jayden Reed only plays in 11 personnel while Christian Watson and Dontayvion Wicks continue to rotate for the receiver spot opposite of Doubs. This is a wideout that rarely leaves the field on one of the league's best offenses that's logging 26.6 points per game (seventh-most) and 6.1 yards per play (sixth-most). Doubs is worth buying after back-to-back productive weeks.

Jauan Jennings, San Francisco 49ers

Perhaps the biggest injury of the week was Aiyuk's fall against the Chiefs. With such a prominent wideout likely out for the long term, San Francisco's receiving room should be atop your priorities. While rookie Ricky Pearsall has some upside after making his debut on Sunday, Jauan Jennings is probably the best bet here.

We've already seen Jennings produce amid injuries -- a ridiculous 175-receiving yard and three-touchdown performance from Week 3. Don't expect this kind of production going forward with Deebo Samuel still in the fold, but Jennings should have a decent role going forward. The Niners still hold one of the NFL's best offenses at 25.7 PPG (eighth-most) and 6.4 yards per play (third-most). Getting any exposure to this offense in the form of a starting wideout is worth holding on your roster.

However, Jennings was absent in Week 7 from a hip injury. At this point, he's probably a stash until he's healthy. If he misses more time, Pearsall looks like the best play for now.

Keon Coleman, Buffalo Bills

Overall, it's been a pretty disappointing rookie season for Keon Coleman. His lack of production was certainly a factor in the Buffalo Bills' move for Amari Cooper. In Cooper's debut, Coleman stole the show with 4 catches for 125 receiving yards, leading to 14.5 fantasy points (12th-most prior to MNF).

This was also Coleman's heaviest workload yet with a season-high seven targets. He posted an elite 4.31 yards per route run in the breakout performance paired with 20.0 yards after the catch (YAC) per reception.

Of course, Cooper will play more going forward after holding only a 33.3% snap share in his Bills debut. Even with only a 31.4% route share, Coop put up four catches for 66 receiving yards and a touchdown. He's still the top target of this offense going forward, but if Coleman stays on the field, he could become more productive with more attention going toward Cooper's way.

Jalen Tolbert, Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys were on a much-needed bye in Week 7. They will return to action against the Niners, who are probably angry following a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. It's not looking great for Dallas as another big loss could be imminent as 5.5-point underdogs on the road.

Another negative game script is in the picture, further fueling the Cowboys' 39.7 passing attempts per game (second-most). Jalen Tolbert has become the clear second receiver behind CeeDee Lamb as he's tied with Jake Ferguson for the second-most targets on the team (34).

We aren't that far removed from Tolbert logging 18.2 fantasy points in Week 5 (12th-most). He's tied with CeeDee for a team-high 80.6% snap share, and Tolbert's 83.7% route share actually leads Dallas' wide receivers. In one of the league's most pass-heavy offenses, Tolbert is an excellent add right now.

Others to Consider:

JuJu Smith-Schuster (at Las Vegas), Demario Douglas (vs. New York Jets), Ricky Pearsall (vs. Dallas), Jerry Jeudy (vs. Baltimore), Cedric Tillman (vs. Baltimore), Troy Franklin (vs. Carolina)

Tight Ends

Hunter Henry, New England Patriots

Since Maye took over as the Pats' signal-caller, Henry has produced back-to-back top-10 weekly finishes. Week 7's numbers were even better with nine targets for eight catches and 92 receiving yards (13.2 fantasy points).

Maye is averaging 259.5 passing yards per game and 35.0 passing attempts per contest. This passing game finally has a pulse, and New England should find itself in plenty of negative game scripts, per a 1-6 record.

Henry has been the clear top target of this offense, leading the team with a 19.5% target share while sitting second in air yards share (24.1%). Despite a team-high 26.1% red zone target share, Henry has only one touchdown this season. However, it came in one of Maye's two starts, and the Patriots are averaging 18.5 PPG over the last two compared to 8.7 PPG from Week 3 to Week 5.

New England's offense is far from being one of the NFL's best, but it's at least fantasy relevant with Maye under center thus far. Henry carries the largest workload among Maye's targets, and his red zone role only adds to his value.

Others to Consider:

Cade Otton (vs. Atlanta), Jonnu Smith (vs. Arizona), Zach Ertz (vs. Chicago), Noah Fant (vs. Buffalo), Taysom Hill (at Los Angeles Chargers), Ja'Tavion Sanders (at Denver)

Defenses

Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions' unit is D/ST11 while producing the eighth-most fantasy points per game, yet they are still available in about 81% of leagues. Facing the Minnesota Vikings in Week 7 certainly led the Lions' D/ST to becoming more widely available.

Week 8's matchup against the Tennessee Titans is far less worrisome. The Titans are logging only 17.7 PPG (sixth-fewest) and 4.3 yards per play (second-fewest) while logging 2.0 giveaways per contest (second-most). Detroit's pass defense has been the vulnerable unit, especially with Aidan Hutchinson now out of the fold, but Tennessee is averaging only 5.5 yards per passing attempt (second-fewest) and 145.8 passing yards per game (the fewest). The Titans giving up a 9.45% quarterback sack rate (fifth-worst) only adds to the upside for any D/ST facing this struggling offense.

The Lions have produced a top-15 weekly finish in five of six games. We could see a performance in Week 8 that rivals Week 6's 18.0 fantasy points (D/ST1). With the 7th-most takeaways per game and 14th-highest sack rate, Detroit's defense could feast against Tennessee.

Others to Consider:

Los Angeles Chargers (vs. New Orleans), Green Bay Packers (at Jacksonville), Houston Texans (vs. Indianapolis)

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $300 in Bonus Bets if your first bet of $5+ wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NFL odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NFL betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.